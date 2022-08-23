Bullocks selling to £1,570 at Swatragh

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,570 for a 678kg Limousin at £2.32 per kg and to a top of £2.96 per kilo for a 348kg Charolais at £1,030.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,330 for a 580kg Charolais at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.43 per kilo for a 424kg Limousin at £1,030.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.10 per kilo for a Simmental 809kg at £1,700.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Limavady producer; Limousin, 678kg at £1,570 = 2.32p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,280 = 2.36p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,350 = 2.45p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 348kg at £1,030 = 2.96p; Charolais, 322kg at £920 = 2.86p; Charolais, 254kg at £630 = 2.48p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,220 = 2.45p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,170 = 2.36p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,120 = 2.20p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,220 = 2.32p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,380 = 2.48p; Limousin, 552kg at £1,260 = 2.28p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,340 = 2.47p, Swatragh producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,050 = 2.40p; Omagh producer; Charolais, 354kg at £900 = 2.54p; Bellaghy producer; Shorthorn, 406kg at £790 = 1.95p; Shorthorn, 352kg at £580 = 1.65p; Shorthorn, 402kg at £720 = 1.79p; Shorthorn, 344kg at £630 = 1.83p; Shorthorn, 342kg at £630 = 1.84p; Shorthorn, 318kg at £690 = 2.17p; Shorthorn, 340kg at £620 = 1.82p; Shorthorn, 360kg at £760 = 2.11p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 460kg at £930 = 2.02p; Charolais, 450kg at £970 = 2.16p; Charolais, 506kg at £970 = 1.92p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 324kg at £790 = 2.44p; Limousin, 388kg at £900 = 2.32p; Limousin, 278kg at £790 = 2.84p; Limousin, 294kg at £800 = 2.72p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,080 = 2.73p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 536kg at £1,170 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 470kg at £1,270 = 2.70p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,200 = 2.74p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,020 = 2.44p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 608kg at £1,290 = 2.12p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,060 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 276kg at £540 = 1.96p; Ardboe producer; Charolais, 404kg at £1,050 = 2.60p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,210 = 2.60p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 580kg at £1,330 = 2.29p; Limousin, 446kg at £970 = 2.17p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,090 = 2.14p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,150 = 2.39p; Charolais, 438kg at £950 = 2.17p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,060 = 2.27p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,130 = 2.40p, Her,426kg at £690 = 1.62p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,040 = 2.08p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,280 = 2.36p; Charolais, 432kg at £920 = 2.13p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 424kg at £1,030 = 2.43p; Limousin, 446kg at £860 = 1.93p; Limousin, 408kg at £900 = 2.21p; Limousin, 430kg at £880 = 2.05p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 374kg at £830 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 488kg at £1,000 = 2.05p; Bellaghy producer; Shorthorn, 440kg at £700 = 1.59p; Shorthorn, 450kg at £840 = 1.87p; Shorthorn, 408kg at £860 = 2.11p; Shorthorn, 492kg at £900 = 1.83p; Shorthorn, 520kg at £830 = 1.60p, Shorthorn, 460kg at £820 = 1.78p; Shorthorn, 452kg at £810 = 1.79p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 300kg at £700 = 2.33p; Limousin, 322kg at £770 = 2.39p; Limousin, 304kg at £700 = 2.30p; Limousin, 320kg at £640 = 2.00p; Coleraine producer; Simmental, 586kg at £1,230 = 2.10p; Simmental, 410kg at £840 = 2.05p; Simmental, 368kg at £760 = 2.07p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 408kg at £810 = 1.99p; Her,356kg at £560 = 1.57p; Charolais, 402kg at £920 = 2.29p; Limousin, 388kg at £840 = 2.16p; Simmental, 410kg at £870 = 2.12p; Charolais, 354kg at £740 = 2.09p; Ardboe producer; Simmental, 380kg at £700 = 1.84p; Magherafelt producer; Parthenais, 508kg at £880 = 1.73p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 310kg at £740 = 2.39p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £115 and fat ewes to £173.

Another exceptionally strong seasonal show of 2,480 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 20th August. 695 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £173.00. 1,750 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £115.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Bellaghy producer; 29kg at £115.00 = 3.97p; Pomeroy producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Limavady producer; 25.4kg at £113.00 = 4.45p; Draperstown producer; 25.7kg at £113.00 = 4.40p; Claudy producer; 28kg at £113.00 = 4.04p; Draperstown producer; 26.75kg at £111.00 = 4.15p; Kilrea producer; 26kg at £110.00 = 4.23p; Rasharkin producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; Portglenone producer; 24.3kg at £109.00 = 4.49p; Draperstown producer; 26.5kg at £109.00 = 4.11p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Moneymore producer; 25.25kg at £108.00 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £107.00 = 3.82p and Coleraine producer; 24kg at £107.00 = 4.46p.

Middle-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £106.00 = 4.61p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £106.00 = 4.51p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Coleraine producer; 23.8kg at £103.50 = 4.35p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £102.00 = 4.29p; Draperstown producer; 22.4kg at £102.00 = 4.55p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £101.50 = 4.41p; Pomeroy producer; 21kg at £101.00 = 4.81p; Ballymoney producer; 22.5kg at £101.00 = 4.49p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Tobermore producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £99.50 = 4.52p and Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £99.50 = 4.23p.

Light-weight

Dungiven producer; 19.9kg at £88.00 = 4.42p; Portglenone producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p; Portglenone producer; 17kg at £85.50 = 5.03p; Garvagh producer; 17.3kg at £84.50 = 4.88p; Swatragh producer; 17.8kg at £84.00 = 4.72p; Swatragh producer; 17.8kg at £84.00 = 4.72p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £80.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 17.75kg at £80.00 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 16.5kg at £79.00 = 4.79p; Maghera producer; 17.25kg at £79.00 = 4.58p and Slaughtmanus producer; 15kg at £76.50 = 5.10p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £173; Claudy producer; £171 and Maghera producer; £161.

Weekly breeding sheep sale: Hoggets to £216. Ewe lambs to £188.

The breeding sheep on Thursday 18th August generated a very solid trade for the 850 sheep that were presented for sale.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.