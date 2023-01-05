Bullocks sold to £1050 over for a Limousin 610kg presented J and S Bailey, Ballycastle.

Heifers sold to £970 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1530 offered by Desmond Carson, Nutt's Corner.

Bullocks

Ballymena Livestock Mart

0kg to 500kg

G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 370kg £1060 (286) G Connon, Limousin 440kg £1260 (286) A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £1390 (283) G Connon, Hereford 500kg £1360 (272) G Connon, Limousin 480kg £1290 (268) G Connon, 2 Hereford 430kg £1150 (267) M Doherty, Glarryford Limousin 430kg £1140 (265) G Gault, Ballyclare Abondance 420kg £1100 (261) G Connon, Hereford 490kg £1280 (261) A Smyth, Abondance 470kg £1210 (257) G Gault, Abondance 380kg £960 (252) G Connon, Limousin 480kg £1210 (252) G Connon, Limousin 430kg £1080 (251) G Connon, Hereford 450kg £1120 (248) and G Connon, Hereford 450kg £1085 (241).

501kg and over

J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 550kg £1580 (287) J and S Bailey, Limousin 560kg £1600 (285) E McCloskey, Dungiven Abondance 560kg £1550 (276) E McCloskey, Abondance 550kg £1500 (272) J and S Bailey, Limousin 610kg £1660 (272) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 600kg £1610 (268) J and G Hamilton, Belgian Blue 560kg £1470 (262) D Carson, Nutt's Corner Abondance 530kg £1390 (262) R McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 590kg £1540 (261) D Carson, Limousin 580kg £1490 (256) D Carson, Limousin 670kg £1710 (255) R Hood, Broughshane Abondance 590kg £1505 (255) D Ross, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 660kg £1660 (251) D Carson, Limousin 630kg £1560 (247) R Hood, Abondance 610kg £1510 (247) and R Hood, Abondance 600kg £1480 (246).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

I Davidson, Larne Limousin 480kg £1290 (268) I Davidson, Limousin 360kg £920 (255) S Mackey, Greysteele Abondance 390kg £890 (228) P McCloskey, Belgian Blue 350kg £775 (221) S Mackey, Abondance 420kg £920 (219) P McCloskey, Belgian Blue 370kg £800 (216) P McCloskey, Belgian Blue 380kg £820 (215) D and N Hamill, Crumlin Limousin 290kg £625 (215) P McCloskey, Belgian Blue 400kg £860 (215) S Mackey, 2 Abondance 440kg £930 (211)P McCloskey, Belgian Blue 380kg £800 (210) S Mackey, Abondance 450kg £930 (206) S Mackey, Hereford 460kg £950 (206) S Mackey, Hereford 390kg £800 (205) and P McCloskey, Belgian Blue 420kg £860 (204).

501kg and over

D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 560kg £1530 (273) D Carson, Limousin 610kg £1580 (259) A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1340 (252) G Connon, Limousin 530kg £1290 (243) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Belgian Blue 550kg £1330 (241) J and G Hamilton, Abondance 550kg £1270 (230) J and G Hamilton, Belgian Blue 570kg £1300 (228) and D Ross, Cullybackey Hereford 620kg £1260 (203).

Wednesday 4th January 2023: An entry of 3085 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 537p for a pen of 18 Texels 23kg at £123.50 offered by D Gaston, Carnlough and to a top per head of £130 for a heavy Suffolk lambs presented by C Fleck, Clough.

Fat ewes sold to £226.

Fat lambs (2810)

Top per kg

D Gaston, Carnlough 18 Texel 23kg £123.50 (537) J Mills, Larne 8 Crossbred 21kg £112 (533) WJ Cubitt, Ballymena 10 Texel 22kg £116 (527) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 22kg £115 (522) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 13 Crossbred 23kg £120 (521) local farmer 8 Crossbred 22.5kg £117 (520) M Stewart, Coleraine 24 Crossbred 22.5kg £116 (515) R Irvine, Broughshane 11 Texel 23.5kg £121 (514) J Scroggie, Armagh 2 Texel 23.5kg £120 (510) J McAuley, Ballyclare 29 Suffolk 23kg £117 (508) N McAuley, Ballyclare 11 Crossbred 24kg £122 (508) R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 12 Texel 22kg £111 (504) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 23 Crossbred 23kg £116 (504) SR Simpson, Broughshane 29 Texel 23kg £116 (504) B Lyttle, Moorfields 35 Texel 23kg £116 (504) S Weatherup, Ballyclare 35 Texel 19.5kg £98 (502) R Hunter, Larne 3 Suffolk 22.5kg £113 (502) N Hunter, Larne 2 Cheviot 24.5kg £123 (502) J Gilliland, 65 Suffolk 24kg £120 (500) Shaws Hill Farm, Kells, 124 Texel 24kg £120 (500) W McVey, Carnlough 21 Dorset 22.5kg £112.50 (500) J Clarke, Gracehill 2 Charollais 23kg £115 (500) R Campbell, Templepatrick 8 Texel 20.5kg £102.50 (500) and K McClenaghan, Antrim 19 Texel 23kg £115 (500).

Top per head

Mrs C Fleck, Clough, 1 Suffolk, 35kg £130, Local Farmer, 1 Texel, 36.5kg £130, E Clyde, Muckamore, 1 Texel 30.5kg £126, Alex McCann, Glenravel, 3 Texel 31kg £125, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney, 4 Texel 30.5kg £124, Robert Armstrong, Lisburn, 20 Texel 26kg £123.50, D Gaston, Carnlough 18 Texel, 23kg £123.50, N Hunter, Larne, 2 Cheviot 24.5kg £123, H Carson, Dundrod, 27 Texel 27.5kg £123, Darren Lucas, Dunadry, 3 Texel 25kg £123, C McAuley, Carnlough, 1 Texel 27kg £122.50, N McAuley, Ballyclare, 11 Crossbred 24kg £122, Thompson White, Maghera, 29 Texel 25.5kg £122, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, 2 Texel 26kg £122, E McNeilly, Gracehill, 3 Texel 27.5kg £122, Brendan Hughes, Clough, 1 Texel 26.5kg £122, R.J Bell, Kells, 9 Texel 26kg £122, Blackstown Farm Ltd, 42 Texel 25kg £121.50, Blackstown Farm Ltd, 2 Texel 25kg £121.50, E Drummond, Ballynure, 3 Charollais 27kg £121.50, R Irvine, Broughshane, 11 Texel 23.5kg £121, H Carson, Dundrod, 28 Texel 25.5kg £121 and N Rainey, Randalstown, 7 Hampshire 26kg £121.

Fat ewes

First quality

Suffolk: £120-£165

Texel: £130-£226

Crossbred: £85-£115

