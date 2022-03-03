Bullocks selling to £1620 at Lisahally
A busy night in Lisahally this week with bullocks topping 264ppk and heifers 251ppk.
Bullocks
M O’Kane £1620/730kg, M McCullagh £1510/650kg, D Devine £1510/690kg £1450/670kg, J Porter £1370/700kg, J and R Young £1350/560kg £1260/550kg £1210/520kg £1200/510kg £1170/540kg, D and J Glenn £1310/610kg, A Mc Kinley £1280/620kg, M McCullagh £1240/550kg, D Hawthorne £1230/570, D Spence £1170/570kg £1100/560kg £1050/520kg, T Whiteside £1030/510kg £900/450kg, J McConnell £990/460kg £940/370kg £910/400kg £900/440kg £880/410kg, M Whiteside £820/310kg and R Thompson £760/350kg.
Heifers
K McShane £1620/670kg £1480/600kg, P McShane £1460/580kg £1250/570kg £1230/540kg, N Thompson £1450/690kg £1400/640kg £1350/660kg £1310/660kg, P McNicholl £1380/600kg, W Young £1200/590kg £1180/520kg, M Young £1160/520kg, D and J Glenn £1100/560kg, K Quigg £1080/560kg, J Porter £1010/490kg, J Connor £870/430kg £820/390kg £800/380kg, W Bond £810/380kg £800/380kg, J McConnell £800/380kg £740/350kg, M Whiteside £770/330kg £770/310kg £750/320kg and W Bond £740/350kg.
Suckler cows
T McCracken £1170, £1100, £1080, £1050, £1000.
Fat cows
R Snodgrass £1446.90/910kg £1230/750kg £1211.30/690kg £1076.40/690kg, O McGuinness £1138.50/690kg and T Whiteside £918.40/560kg.
A steady trade this week in Lisahally with lambs making £123 and ewes fetching £160.
Fat lambs
K Robinson £123/27kg, C Boyle £122.50/25.5kg, M Blair £122/28kg, R Hutchinson £122/25kg £115/23.50kg, M Norris £121/25kg £121/26kg, M Connolly £120/25kg, H Robinson £115/23kg, M Boyle £114/23.50kg, R Clarke £114/22.50kg, O Mc Devitt £112/23.50kg, Kelly Farms £107.50/22kg, M Doherty £107/22.50kg, G Russell £106/20kg and N Thompson £101/21kg.
Ewes
A Donaghy £160, £156. £152, £144, R Hylands £146, A Olphert £144 £142 £138 £114, M Mc Cullagh £138, £128, D Mc Laughlin £136, R Hutchinson £124, £122, M Norris £116, O Mc Devitt £110, M Doherty £108 and H Robinson £102.