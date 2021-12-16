Bullocks selling to £1630 at Pomeroy
An excellent trade on Thursday as prices remain strong.
Prices as follows
Bullocks
Adrian Hetherington £1630/800kg, John Connolly £1510/690kg, £1490/660kg, £1460/660kg, £1490/660kg, £1400/660kg, Sean Coyle £1100/450kg, Patrick Mallon £1100/430kg, Keith Mitchell £1070/490kg, E and N Cush £1020/480kg, Felix McQuaid £1020/500kg, Jefferson £920/380kg, £900/360kg, £900/360kg, £890/340kg, £860/320kg, Thomas Carson £880/410kg, Leslie Carson £850/370kg, Francis Mullan £850/300kg, Patrick Malon £820/360kg, Keith Mitchell £810/400kg, Leslie Carson £810/340kg, Siobhan Hagan £790/320kg, K Jefferson £790/320kg, Siobhan Hagan £780/310kg, B McElhone £770/350kg, Keith Mitchell £770/410kg, Patrick Mallon £760/310kg, Peter Mallon £720/350kg, Keith Mitchell £700/350kg, Peader Mallon £690/300kg, Francis Mullan £690/290kg, Keith Mitchell £690/360kg, Patrick Mallon £680/310kg, Peter Mallon £660/330kg and Siobhan Hagan £630/240kg.
Heifers
Christopher Rafferty £1320, £1220/650kg, Bracken Hill Farms £1300, Peter Toner £1200, Sean Coyle £1190/540kg, £1160/500kgm £1060/480kg, £960/440kg, Francis Keenan £1050/700kg, Kevin Boylan £890/440kg, £940/440kg, E and N Cush £950/470kg, £930/470kg, £920/460kg, £890/470kg, £850/490kg, Christopher Rafferty £920/600kg, T Donnelly £850/410kg, £750/390kg, £650/380kg, Peter Mallon £850/410kg, Thomas Carson £780/360kg, P and P Anderson £780/430kg, Peter Toner £740/470kg, Declan Colgan £720/450kg, Leonard Foster £720/430kg, E and N Cuch £690/420kg, Thomas Carson £650/310kg and Patrick Mallon £630/300kg, £610/270kg.