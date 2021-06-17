Bullocks selling to £1630 for 680kg at Lisahally Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Bullocks sell to £1400 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Heavy lambs selling to £128 at Markethill Mart

Heifers selling to £1300 at Dungannon Mart

Dairy sector has an opportunityto put its best foot forward

Fat ewes selling to £132 at Downpatrick Mart

Record trade for ewes at Saintfield Mart, prices to £196

Brexit has driven a ‘wrecking ball’ through farming

Top price of £2020 paid for a cow and calf at Saintfield Mart

Prime arable farm with alternative use potential

COVID-19: Enhanced testing in Omagh and Ballymoney

Robert Waugh £149, Douglas McClelland £138, M and J McKinley £124, R McCracken £124,Alan Hogg £122, David Hawthorne £121, A Wallace £120, J Leitch £114, James Lowry £113, Roland Wilson £111, Jennifer Smyth £110,£102, Jim Blair £107, S Devine £107, Alan Hogg £104, M and J McKinley £103, Colin Gibson £100, K Blair £100 and Matthew Blair £100.

Jim Blair £130/25kg, Mathew McCorkell £125/25kg, Kenneth Johnston £124/25kg, Roland Wilson £124/23kg, Harold Barbour £124/24kg, David Devine £123/23kg, £122/24kg, S Devine £123/24kg, Norman Thompson £122/23kg, M and J McKinley £122/22kg, G and C Kelly £121/21kg, Jim Blair £121/22kg, John Cuthbert £121/22kg, Alan Hogg £121/22kg, Peter O’Neill £121/21kg, Scott Dunlop £121/22kg, Paul Deeney £120/21kg,£119/21kg, Peter McCrory £120/22kg, William Douglas £117/21kg, S Devine £116/20kg, M and J McKinley £114/20kg, James Magee £114/19kg, J Leitch £112/20kg and Mathew Blair £110/19kg.

A strong trade for fat lambs selling to £130 and fat ewes £149 on Tuesday.

Camish Farms £1480/650kg,£960/440KG, William Neely £1130/500kg, £1100/490kg, £980/480KG, £960/510kg, James McGuinness £910/540kg, £900/530kg, £850/510kg, William Neely £880/460kg, £880/480kg, £870/460kg, £860/460kg, £800/430kg, Christopher Throne £820/380kg, £650/360kg, £640/330kg, £620/340kg, S and D Whiteside £750/370kg and J Snodgrass £670/340kg, £660/240kg, £550/270kg, £300/140kg.