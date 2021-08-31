Bullocks selling to £1,670 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,670 for a 732kg Charolais at £2.28 per kg and to a top of £2.75 per kilo for a Limousin 396kg at £1,090.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,320 for a 574kg Charolais at £2.30 per kg and to a top of £2.45 per kilo for a British Blue 440kg at £1,080.

Cows and calves were also an outstanding trade selling to a top price of £1,850 for a top quality Limousin cow with a strong Limousin calf at foot.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Limavady producer; Charolais, 732kg at £1,670 = 2.28p; Charolais, 670kg at £1,450 = 2.16p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,240 = 2.20p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,150 = 2.15p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,170 = 2.17p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,120 = 2.20p; Charolais, 632kg at £1,470 = 2.33p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,280 = 2.29p; Charolais, 582kg at £1,320 = 2.27p; Charolais, 674kg at £1,580 = 2.34p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 396kg at £1,090 = 2.75p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 418kg at £1,060 = 2.54p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,220 = 2.54p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,180 = 2.44p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,200 = 2.40p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,190 = 2.47p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 410kg at £1,110 = 2.71p; Limousin, 420kg at £960 = 2.29p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,140 = 2.71p; Charolais, 468kg at £930 = 1.99p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,180 = 2.49p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 320kg at £620 = 1.94p; Limousin, 288kg at £760 = 2.64p; Limousin, 402kg at £970 = 2.41p; Simmental, 400kg at £780 = 1.95p; Simmental, 360kg at £630 = 1.75p; Limousin, 284kg at £600 =2.11p; Fleckvieh 432kg at £760 = 1.76p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 450kg at £950 = 2.11p; Limousin, 432kg at £870 = 2.01p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,130 = 2.34p; Charolais, 446kg at £950 = 2.13p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,120 = 2.23p; Charolais, 494kg at £990 = 2.00p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,200 = 2.50p; Charolais, 494kg at £940 = 1.90p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,030 = 2.15p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,110 = 2.62p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 314kg at £570 = 1.82p; Limousin, 344kg at £910 = 2.65p; Simmental, 316kg at £660 = 2.09p; Swatragh producer; Irish Moilie, 390kg at £820 = 2.10p and Dunloy producer; Friesian, 284kg at £350 =1.23p; Friesian, 286kg at £480 = 1.68p; Friesian, 216kg at £350 = 1.62p.

Heifers

Limavady producer; Charolais, 574kg at £1,320 = 2.30p; Charolais, 482kg at £1,080 = 2.24p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,270 = 2.34p; Charolais, 520kg at £1,090 = 2.10p; Charolais, 444kg at £870 = 1.96p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,120 = 2.34p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,040 = 2.22p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,190 = 2.13p; Maghera producer; British Blue, 440kg at £1,080 = 2.45p; British Blue, 400kg at £850 = 2.13p; Limousin, 382kg at £900 = 2.36p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,160 = 2.27p; Blonde d’Aquitaine 402kg at £980 = 2.44p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 454kg at £1,050 = 2.31p; Blonde d’Aquitaine420kg at £850 = 2.02p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 440kg at £870 = 1.98p; Charolais, 408kg at £770 = 1.89p; Charolais, 422kg at £970 = 2.30p; Charolais, 414kg at £850 = 2.05p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 484kg at £970 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £940 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 509kg at £1,070 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 534kg at £1,090 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 510kg at £1,000 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,030 = 1.97p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,070 = 2.07p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,040 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £940 = 1.96p; Limousin, 456kg at £900 = 1.97p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £960 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 536kg at £1,010 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £880 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £950 = 1.88p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 540kg at £1,140 = 2.11p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,030 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 478kg at £1,050 = 2.20p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,040 = 2.13p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,090 = 2.13p; Limousin, 576kg at £1,230 = 2.14p; Macosquin producer; Simmental, 326kg at £690 = 2.12p; Upperlands producer;Limousin, 308kg at £600 = 1.95p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 366kg at £750 = 2.05p; Maghera producer; British Blue, 400kg at £850 = 2.13p; British Blue, 440kg at £1,080 = 2.45p; Limousin, 382kg at £900 = 2.36p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 510kg at £1,160 = 2.27p and Bellaghy producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine 402kg at £980 = 2.44p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £139 and fat ewes to £169.

Another excellent show of 2,200 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 28th August.

600 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £169.00.

1,550 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £139.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight

Moneymore producer; 27.8kg at £139.00 = 5.00p; Pomeroy producer; 31kg at £128.00 = 4.13p; Castledawson producer; 29.75kg at £120.00 = 4.03p; Moneymore producer; 29kg at £118.50 = 4.09p; Maghera producer; 24.75kg at £115.50 = 4.67p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £111.50 = 4.13p; Rasharkin producer; 24kg at £109.50 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £108.50 = 4.52p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £108.00 = 4.15p; Kilrea producer; 27.5kg at £105.50 = 3.84p; Desertmartin producer; 24.5kg at £107.00 = 4.37p and Swatragh producer; 27.5kg at £107.00 = 3.89p.

Mid-weight

Draperstown producer; 21.2kg at £108.50 = 5.12p; Maghera producer; 21.3kg at £107.00 = 5.02p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £106.50 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £106.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £105.50 = 4.59p; Carrickfergus producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Carrickfergus producer; 23.6kg at £105.00 = 4.45p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £104.50 = 4.41p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £104.50 = 4.54p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £103.50 = 4.40p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £103.00 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer; 22.9kg at £103.00 = 4.50p; Cookstown producer; 23.2kg at £102.00 = 4.40p; Ballycastle producer; 22.4kg at £102.00 = 4.55p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £101.50 = 4.61p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £101.50 = 4.53p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £101.50 = 4.51p; Moneymore producer; 22kg at £101.00 = 4.59p and Ballymoney producer; 22.3kg at £100.00 = 4.48p.

Light weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 18.25kg at £94.00 = 5.15p; Draperstown producer; 18.4kg at £89.50 = 4.86p; Ballymoney producer; 19kg at £87.00 = 4.58p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £84.50 = 4.45p; Garvagh producer; 17.25kg at £84.00 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £84.00 = 4.80p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £82.50 = 4.71p; Ballinderry producer; 18kg at £82.00 = 4.56p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £79.00 = 4.94p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £79.00 = 4.51p; Dungiven producer; 17.7kg at £78.50 = 4.44p; Cookstown producer; 17.4kg at £78.50 = 4.51p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £78.00 = 4.59p; Rasharkin producer; 17.25kg at £77.50 = 4.49p and Garvagh producer; 15.5kg at £76.00 = 4.90p.

Fat ewes

Draperstown producer; £169; Ardboe producer; £148 and Aghadowey producer; £148.

Crockataggart Farms Sale

A fantastic entry of almost 1000 sheep was entered for the very first sale for Crockataggart Farms on Wednesday 25th August.

A super sale for ewe lambs and gimmers with sheep going as far as Scotland and lots heading to the south of Ireland.

Leading prices:

£154 average for the Cheviot mules; £128 average for the Scottish mule ewe lambs and £122 average for the Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

At our annual multi breed ewe lamb sale last Thursday evening, 26th August, over 1,300 quality stock were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade for all breeds.

Leading prices

£200.00, £160.00, £160.00, £158.00, £152.00, £152.00, £148.00, £146.00, £146.00 and £145.00.

More stock required to meet a strong demand.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.