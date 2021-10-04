Bullocks selling to £1680 at Newtownstewart

Heifers selling to £1665 and £950 over £1.

Fat cows to £1560 and 214ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: C Britton Donemana 715kgs £1680, 700kgs £1560 and £1540, 670kgs £1500; J J Lindsay Donemana 660kgs £1420, 685kgs £1420, 600kgs £1330, 555kgs £1135; a local farmer 625kgs £1360, 660kgs £1330, 600kgs £1315 and £1290, 615kgs £1315, 575kgs £1240 and £1210; S A R Eaton Dungiven 540kgs £1160; A Devine Donemana 575kgs £1160; G Rutledge Omagh 480kgs £1100, 495kgs £1080, 470kgs £1000; Marlow Omagh 510kgs, £1095, 480kgs £1005; K Kelly Gortin 440kgs £1050, 495kgs £1040, 375kgs £1020, 395kgs £1000. D A Baxter Newtownstewart 470kgs £960.

Heifer prices: Ballinacross Farms Ltd Donemana 715kgs £1665, 765kgs £1645, 745kgs £1590, 645kgs £1535, 725kgs £1500; Wm McKean Sion Mills 695kgs £1625, 635kgs £1445 and £1380; S A R Eaton Dungiven 670kgs £1490, 635kgs £1275; T R Crawford Droit 610kgs £1460, 625kgs £1440, 585kgs £1380; R Crawford Castlederg 575kgs £1390, 580kgs £1225, 570kgs £1205, 520kgs £1135; S Gallagher Omagh 505kgs £1280, 570kgs £1240, 525kgs £1240, £1230, £1155 and £1140, 550kgs£1200, 545kgs £1190 and £1130, 580kgs £1120. I S Hempton Gortin 515kgs £1165, 510kgs £1160 and £1000, 500kgs £1050, 485kgs £1055, 460kgs £970; D L McFarland Omagh 515kgs £1160. G Sayers Donemana 525kgs £1135, 555kgs £1130, 490kgs £995 and £960, 455kgs £920; F A Harron Castlederg 545kgs £1095; D J Baxter Crowhill 425kgs £1075, 455kgs £1080, 420kgs £945 and £940; A Castlederg farmer 470kgs £1000, 485kgs £990, 450kgs £920; R Giles Omagh 475kgs £970 and K Kelly Gortin 380kgs £865, 415kgs £940.

A large entry of fat cows sold to splendid prices: T R Crawford Droit 730kgs £214, 685kgs £201; Ballinacross Farms Ltd Donemana 810kgs £190; 720kgs £207; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 820kgs £182; M Patton Douglas Bridge 875kgs £162; Jason Adams Omagh 750kgs £179, 710kgs £171; H McKane Castlederg 760kgs £175, 680kgs £153; W J Houston Donemana 710kgs £177, 670kgs £164; T Robb Castlederg 745kgs £159; R Buchanan Donemana 790kgs £147; J N Colhoun Omagh 765kgs £144; D Maguire Omagh 510kgs £135 and R Farrell Drumquin 545kgs £121.

Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £77 to £120.

Evening sheep sale, sample prices: T D McKane 25kgs £111.00; C Elkin 26.5kgs £110.00; C Hood 35kgs £110.00; K G Pinkerton 26kgs £109.00; A McKelvey 24.5kgs £108.00; A Donald 24kgs £107.00; S McCaughey 23kgs £106.00; B McKenna 24kgs £106.00; Dean McNamee 23.5kgs £106.00; S Sproule 25kgs £105.00; G McFarland 24kgs £105.00; K McNamee 23kgs £105.50; S Kee 22.5kgs £104.50; R Pinkerton 23kgs £103.00; D Browne 23kgs £103.00; Dennis Gallagher 24kgs £101.00; P J Maguire 23kgs £101.00; D McNamee 23kgs £100.00; W T Stronge 23kgs £100.00; C McCullagh 22kgs £99.00; P McNamee 22.5kgs £97.00; S Allison 22kgs £96.50; T P McNamee 22kgs £96.00; K McBrearty 20.50kgs £94.50; P Doherty 20kgs £93.00 and S Kee 19.5kgs £90.50.

Store lambs sold from £79 up.