Bullocks selling to £1680 at Pomeroy
A strong trade in Pomeroy this week with bullocks selling to £1680 for 680kg and heifers to £1450.
Bullocks
Sean Rafferty £1680/680kg £1610/710kg £1540/640kg £1530/650kg £1430/620kg £1400/600kg £1390/560kg, Geard Girvan £1640/670kg £1610/680kg £1600/670kg £1560/640kg £1540/650kg £1520/680kg £1520/670kg £1520/590kg £1510/640kg £1340/560kg, Oliver Mulgrew £1640/700kg £1620/660kg £1590kg 680kg, Edward O’Hagan £1570/670kg £1410/640kg, John Connolly £1490/680kg £1480/680kg £1420/640kg £1300/610kg, Isaac McAteer £1480/650kg £1420/590kg £1400/590kg £1350/620kg £1330/570kg, Brendan Slane £1450/640kg £1390/640kg £1300/580kg, Michael Coyle £1440/650kg, Rosaleen Kelly £1420/650kg, Kieran Cunningham £1290/560kg, David Allen £1260/560kg and Thomas Clyde £980/420kg £800/310kg.
Heifers
C Spence £1450/710kg £1130/560kg, Sean Rafferty £1280/590kg, Rory Corrigan £1270/590kg £1150/490kg £990/470kg, David Allen £1180/540kg, B O’Neill £1170/440kg £1040/410kg, A Hamilton £1160/570kg £1070/540kg £1050/490kg, John McDonald £1110/510kg, Alan Ferguson £1070/560kg, Keith Mitchell £1060/540kg £1030/510kg, Thomas Clyde £920/380kg £890/410kg £880/360kg £860/360kg and Patrick Campbell £720/330kg £700/260kg.