Bullocks selling to £1680 at Saintfield

Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £1845 for a 820kg Charolais, £225 per 100kg.
Bullocks sold to £1680 for a 730kg Simmental, £230 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1482 for a 760kg, £195 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais cows 820kg £225 £1845, 700kg £240 £1680, Downpatrick producer Simmental bullocks 730kg £230 £1680, 580kg £214 £1241, Killinchy producer Limousin cows 860kg £187 £1608, 790kg £187 £1477, Hillsborough producer Simmental cows 750kg £214 £1605, 710kg £214 £1519, 700kg £200 £1400, 590kg £190 £1121, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus cow 780kg £190 £1482, Clough producer Friesian cow 760kg £195 £1482, Lisburn producer Saler cows 770kg £190 £1463, 710kg £190 £ 1349, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 630kg £232 £1461, 680kg £200 £1360, Boardmills producer Charolais cow 810kg £180 £1458, Comber producer Friesian cow 720kg £193 £1389, Donaghadee producer Simmental cows 700kg £193 £1351, 700kg £184 £1288, Downpatrick producer Limousin bull 560kg £240 £1344, Hol cows 690kg £160 £1104, 660kg £153 £1009, 680kg £148 £1006, 630kg £159 £1001, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 700kg £190 £1330, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bullocks 550kg £227 £1248, 540kg £220 £1188, 480kg £234 £1123, 460kg £224 £1030, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 560kg £214 £1198, 590kg £186 £1097 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 660kg £176 £1161, 700kg £165 £1155, 700kg £154 £1078.
Bullocks: Great entry of 160 sold to £1400 for a 500kg Charolais (280) with lighter sorts reaching £3 a kg - 410kg £1235 for a Charolais.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 500kg £1400, 500kg £1355, 470kg £1260, 470kg £1250, Saintfield producer Herefords 540kg £1330, 540kg £1270, 560kg £1265, 550kg £1240, 500kg £1185, 490kg £1120, 470kg £1070, Downpatrick producer Limousins 480kg £1320, 500kg £1260, 500kg £1180, 450kg £1110, 450kg £1070, 440kg £1070, Tyrella producer Simmentals 520kg £1320, 500kg £1180, 480kg £1070, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 490kg £1315, 490kg £1300, 470kg £1300, 500kg £1245, 480kg £1200, 490kg £1200, 500kg £1200, 450kg £1180, 440kg £1150, 430kg £1100, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1260, 500kg £1200, 500kg £1190, 520kg £1190, 500kg £1150, 490kg £1135, 460kg £1125, 460kg £1090, Downpatrick producer Charolais 470kg £1300, 470kg £1285, 450kg £1260, 440kg £1245, 410kg £1235, 410kg £1210 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1125, 470kg £1120, 460kg £1095, 460kg £1090, 450kg £1060, 450kg £1050, 450kg £1035, 400kg £1030.
Heifers: 80 sold to a super demand of £1520 for a 600kg Limousin (255). A lot of quality sorts on offer.
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 600kg £1520, 610kg £1500, 600kg £1480, 550kg £1375, 550kg £1360, 520kg £1240, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 600kg £1480, 550kg £1290, 550kg £1190, Carryduff producer Charolais 560kg £1390, 500kg £1330, 500kg £1300, 480kg £1260, 520kg £1220, 440kg £1110, 450kg £1110, 420kg £1020, Saintfield producer BBs 550kg £1200, 500kg £1060, Saintfield producer Limousins 470kg £1190, 450kg £1145, 420kg £1060, 400kg £1010 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 450kg £1175, 470kg £1155, 430kg £1075, 410kg £1065, 410kg £1040.
Suckled calves: 115 sold to £1180 for a 390kg Charolais bullock calf (303).
Heifer calves sold to £1140 for a 400kg Limousin (285).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1180, 370kg £1090, 350kg £1050, 350kg £1030, 320kg £960, Dunmurray producer Limousin bullocks 500kg £1160, 390kg £1140, 400kg £1100, 370kg £1060, 380kg £1060, 390kg £1020, Limousin heifers 400kg £1140, 380kg £1020, 340kg £920, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue heifer 400kg £1100, 300kg £905, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 420kg £1050, 400kg £1030, 380kg £1020, 400kg £1000, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1030, 380kg £1020, 360kg £970, 350kg £950, 330kg £900 and Crossgar producer Limousin bullocks 360kg £1020, 370kg £1000, 350kg £1000, 330kg £990, 350kg £970.