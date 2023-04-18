Bullocks selling to £1700 and fat cows to £1690 at Armoy Mart
An excellent show of cattle on Monday night saw bullocks sell to £1700 and fat cows to £1690.
Bullocks
John McAuley, Ballymoney, Limousin, 620kgs £1700, Limousin, 590kgs £1690, Charolais, 645kgs £1640. Clifford White, Ballycastle, Limousin, 635kgs £1690, Limousin, 655kgs £1680, Limousin, 625kgs £1580, Limousin, 565kgs £1570. Robert Montgomery, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 635kgs £1570. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Charolais, 635kgs £1540, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1360. Robert McAllister, Bushmills, Simmental, 630kgs £1500, Montbeliarde, 585kgs £1300. John Todd, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £1460. Trevor Taggart, Friesian, 650kgs £1360. W McKinley and D McCloskey, Limousin, 510 £1350, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 495kgs £1300. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 380kgs £1070. C J and A Elliott, Dunloy, Charolais, 525kgs £1380 Charolais, 420kgs £1070, Charolais, 495kgs £1250. R Chambers, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £1140, Aberdeen Angus, 435kgs £1100, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1010.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows
D Gillan, Loughguile, Simmental, 675kgs £1690, Simmental, 705kgs £1640. F McBride, Ballycastle, 795kgs £1680.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 660kgs £1640, Aberdeen Angus, 595kgs £1480, Hereford, 575kgs £1420, Hereford, 575kgs £1410 Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1400. E McGarry, Broughshane, Charolais, 605kgs £1550. Stephen Smyth, Ballymena, 520kgs £1530, Limousin, 495kgs £1440. Claire Marron, Magherafelt, Hereford, 625kgs £1490, Aberdeen Angus, 585kgs £1360. John Sinclair, Simmental, 655kgs £1470. Robert Montgomery, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 550kgs £1390, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1380. M Elliott, Armoy, Par, 460kgs £1250, Limousin, 460kgs £1160
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.