Bullocks selling to £1700 at Omagh

Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,560 at Swatragh

Steers selling to £1,520 at Armoy

Prime lambs selling to a top of £115 at Massereene

Time is running out to put in a bid for £2.5m NI dairy farm

Ewes selling to £193 at Saintfield

No change to trailer test in NI

Farmer fined £2,000 for offences after cattle identification inspection

Suckler calf sells for £1530 at Hilltown

First ‘Rural Chaplain’ is appointed by Presbyterian Church in Ireland

K Young, Castlederg £710 and £525 Belgian Blue bulls, A Mitchell, Drumquin £560 Limousin bull; £560 Charolais heifer, Declan Carlin, Castlederg £650 Charolais heifer; £540 Charolais bull, T McFarland, Carrigans £550 Belgian Blue bull, C Emerson, Enniskillen £475 and £435 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R J McGahan, Ederney £440 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Beacom, Trillick £435 Limousin bull, D McFarland, Beragh £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; £415 Angus heifer, L Logue, Trillick £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £415 Aberdeen Angus bull, J N Hamilton, Castlederg £400 Belgian Blue bull; £380 Belgian Blue heifer, G Davis, Dromore £395 Charolais bull, J Maguire, Trillick £395 Limousin bull; £345 Limousin heifer, B McBride, Trillick £380 Belgian Blue bull, T Atcheson, Fyfin £380 Aberdeen Angus bull and A Maguire, Enniskillen £370 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Teague Farms, Letteree £785 and £780 Charolais bulls, £710 and £690 Charolais heifers, W P McKane, Strabane £685 and £680 Simmental bulls, Hugh Donnelly, Sixmilecross £760 Charolais heifer, N McGillion, Gortin £730 and £680 Charolais heifers, King Farms, Knockmoyle £600 Limousin bull; £590 Charolais heifer, J McDaid, Strabane £600 Shorthorn bull and A Blaney, Omagh £595 Belgian Blue bull.

M Mullin, Altamuskin 615k £1550; 590k £1410, Colm Brogan, Strabane 565k £1390; 575k £1370; 525k £1230; 785k £1670, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 525k £1270; 510k £1210; 490k £1170, M Moore, Envagh 505k £1220; 500k £1220, W Short, Beragh 560k £1350; 610k £1470; 380k £930, P Teague, Greencastle 565k £1360; 505k £1140; 410k £1010, P Blee, Urney £1210; 540k £1240, M Armstrong, Dromore 545k £1280, V Barrett, Dromore 645k £1510; 635k £1450, C Elkin, Omagh 590k £1380; 720k £1560, McCormach Bro’s, Mountjoy 595k £1380, M Meenagh, Mountfield 550k £1260; 590k £1330, P McGrath, Melmount 605k £1380, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 465k £1170; 440k £1090, D Vance, Trillick 410k £1020, W J Hetherington, Ballinamallard 450k £1100; 485k £1170, J Slevin, Fintona 430k £1040; 370k £890, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 470k £1150; 415k £1000; 435k £1040, H Cashel, Aughnacloy 475k £1120; 450k £1060, R T Donnelly, Ballinamallard 430k £1000; 455k £1030; 510k £1110, P McKernan, Carrickmore 450k £1040; 370k £930, J Haughey, Creggan 490k £1130; 460k £1060; 470k £1060, J W McCay, Whitehouse 350k £1000 (3), M Brogan, Glenhull 385k £940; 390k £950; 370k £900, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 565k £1250, F Dobbs, Carrickmore 640k £1390, R Rea, Clanabogan 660k £1420 and F Hall, Donemana 570k £1220.

John Conroy, Beragh 745k £1700; 720k £1640, B McGahan, Galbally 800k £1680; 720k £1560, Alan Armstrong, Omagh 750k £1650; 730k £1650; 755k £1640 735k £1600, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 685k £1630; 680k £1610; 600k £1390, E Boland, Fintona 655k £1560; 725k £1610; 710k £1570, M McCanny, Sion Mills 615k £1460; 645k £1530; 710k £1560, E McAleer, Dromore 610k £1440; 600k £1350, J Barrett, Trillick 690k £1620; 640k £1440; 705k £1590, Clive Elkin, Omagh 660k £1540, H McAleer, Omagh 600k £1400; 690k £1580; 530k £1220; 620k £1420, C MacRory, Omagh 580k £1330, M Mooe, Envagh 500k £1140, G Skelton, Drumquin 590k £1340, A Caldwell, Killen 660k £1480; 580k £1290; 540k £1190, D McCabe, Seskinore 680k £1480, R D Laird, Donemana 585k £1270, J Nugent, Leglands 410k £1040, F Fox, Carrickmore 420k £1050; 435k £1040, P Moss, Scraghey 440k £1050, D Vance, Trillick 415k £970; 370k £920, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 480k £1110, N Doherty, Killeter 470k £1080; 395k £870, Patrick Connolly, Castlederg 520k £1210; 500k £1090 and R Hunter, Drumquin 380k £1000; 330k £860; 340k £870.