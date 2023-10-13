Bullocks selling to £1720 for 440kg at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers to £890
A great turnout at Fivemiletown Mart with bullocks making 390ppk (£1720/440kg) and heifers £342ppk (£890/260kg).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
G Beacom £1720/440kg E McGrade £1230/420kg £990/380kg S Greenan £1130/380kg £1050/300kg £1050/280kg £930/310kg R Greenan £1120/310kg M McClave £970/340kg J Donnelly £960/440kg R Condell £940/330kg £920/350kg £720/290kg M O'Brien £880/320kg £820/280kg C Davidson £810/390kg £770/340kg £770/310kg and S McElwaine £780/300kg £690/240kg £690/230kg.
Heifers
E McGrade £1210/530kg £1000/380kg £880/360kg P McMahon £1070/370kg D O'Shea £920/270kg W Johnston £910/360kg £870/370kg £840/340kg J Donnelly £900/320kg £820/340kg £770/300kg £750/310kg S McElwaine £890/260kg £780/300kg S Greenan £870/290kg T Smyton £800/270kg £720/290kg and C Davidson £640/310kg £600/260kg.