Bullocks selling to £1750 per head at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 239ppk for a 614kg Limousin at £1470 and up to at £1750 per head for a 796kg Charolais 220ppk, medium weights to 260ppk for a 564kg Limousin at £1470 and light weights to 267ppk for a 468kg Charolais at £1250.

Bullocks

Springfield producer 484kg Charolais at £1280, 508kg Limousin at £1300, Macken producer 544kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1250, 606kg Charolais at £1340, 540kg Charolais at £1330, Brookeborough producer 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1330, 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 574kg Belgian Blue at £1280, 584kg Charolais at £1370, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1390, 576kg Charolais at £1460, Trillick producer 522kg Charolais at £1270, 468kg Charolais at £1250, Fivemiletown producer 644kg Charolais at £1510, 618kg Charolais at £1500, 564kg Limousin at £1470, 614kg Limousin at £1470, Lisnaskea produce 590k Charolais at £1320, 636kg Limousin at £1260, Ballinamallard producer 630kg Charolais at £1510, 508kg Charolais at £1210, 548kg Limousin at £1330, 634kg Charolais at £1450, 580kg Charolais at £1370, Letterbreen producer 516kg Charolais at £1410, 496kg Charolais at £1250, Garrison producer 502kg Charolais at £1150, 566kg Charolais at £1350, 660kg Charolais at £1480, Kesh producer 738kg Charolais at £1610, 796kg Charolais at £1750, Florencecourt producer 566kg Limousin at £1380, 456kg Limousin at £1040, 468kg Limousin at £1090, Derrygonnelly producer 492kg Aberdeen Angus at £1020, 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120, Enniskillen producer 478kg Charolais at £1180, 390kg Charolais at £1020, 404kg Charolais at £980, 456kg Charolais at £1080, 516kg Charolais at £1180 and Fintona producer 616kg Charolais at £1540, 648kg Charolais at £1420, 672kg Charolais at £1480, 670kg Charolais at £1570.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1190 for a Charolais 395kg , heifers sold from £600 to £1100 for a Charolais 436kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 450kg Charolais bull at £1150, 360kg Limousin heifer at £910, 282kg Charolais heifer at £800, 292kg Charolais heifer at £840, 292kg Charolais heifer at £840, 280kg Limousin bull at £790, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 345kg Charolais heifer at £970, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 436kg Charolais steer at £1300, 382kg Charolais steer at £1190, 410kg Charolais steer at £1250, Kesh producer 435kg Limousin bull at £980, 405kg Limousin heifer at £850, 411kg Limousin bull at £1110, Derrygonnelly producer 447kg Charolais steer at £1110, 446kg Charolais steer at £1120, 445kg Charolais steer at £1160, 420kg Charolais steer at £1160, Fivemiletown producer 376kg Charolais steer at £1000, 349kg Charolais steer at £1050, 362kg Charolais steer at £990, Tempo producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1080, 360kg Charolais heifer at £900, 370kg Charolais steer at £990, 364kg Charolais steer at £1080, 345kg Charolais heifer at £950, Kesh producer 317kg Charolais steer at £860, 302kg Charolais steer at £890, Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais steer at £890, 317kg Charolais steer at £890, 316kg Charolais heifer at £870, 340kg Charolais heifer at £980, 364kg Charolais heifer at £980, Newtownbutler producer 314kg Charolais steer at £900, 316kg Charolais heifer at £810, 270kg Charolais heifer at £700, Rosslea producer 315kg Charolais steer at £990, Belcoo producer 360kg Limousin heifer at £910, 450kg Charolais bull at £1150, 292kg Charolais heifer at £840, Monea producer 303kg Charolais heifer at £850, 280kg Charolais heifer at £780, 260kg Charolais bull at £740, Lisbellaw producer 334kg Charolais heifer at £860, 365kg Charolais heifer at £890, 355kg Limousin bull at £900, 322kg Charolais heifer at £850, Kinawley producer 412kg Charolais steer at £1080, 418kg Charolais steer at £1050, 443kg Charolais steer at £1120, 406kg Charolais steer at £990, Newtownbutler producer 321kg Charolais steer at £860, 372kg Charolais steer at £1050 and Derrylin producer 341kg Charolais steer at £930, 331kg Charolais heifer at £760, 347kg Charolais heifer at £760, 366kg Limousin bull at £870, 419kg Limousin bull at £1080.

Calves

Beef bred bulls calves form £200-£335 Hereford, heifer calves from £85-£320 Limousin.

Springfield producer Hereford bull at £335, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £300, Lack producer Limousin heifer at £320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Enniskillen producer Simmental heifer at £300 and Drumquin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £305.

Suckler cows

Letterbreen producer 2018 Limousin cow with bull at £1795, 2017 Charolais cow with bull at £1680, 2015 Charolais cow with heifer at £1610, Tempo producer 2017 Charolais cow with bull at £1910, Roscor producer 2019 Shorthorn in-calf heifer at £1550, 2019 Limousin in calf heifer at £1440, 2019 Charolais in-calf heifer at £1390, 2017 Simmental in-calf cow at £1410, 2019 Shorthorn in-calf heifer at £1340, Derrygonnelly producer 2019 Simmental cow in-calf at £1340, Ballygawley producer 2019 Limousin heifer in-calf at £1470, 2019 Limousin heifer in-calf at £1280 and Boho producer 2013 Simmental cow with heifer at £1300.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 236ppk paid for a 620kg Charolais at £1460 and to a top of at £1530, medium weights from 220-265ppk paid for a 490kg Charolais at £1300, while light weights sold from 222-265ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1060.

Kesh producer Charolais 680kg at £1530, Derrylin producer Charolais 620kg at £1490, Charolais 630kg at £1460, Charolais 490kg at £1300, Roscor producer Charolais 620g at £1460, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 550kg at £1320, Charolais 560kg at £1300, Charolais 550kg at £1280, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 470kg at £1260, Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1330, Springfield producer Charolais 540kg at £1240, Garrison producer Charolais 490kg at £1220, Charolais 480kg at £1210, Charolais 470kg at £1150 and Derrylin producer Charolais 470kg at £1140, Charolais 440kg at £1100.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 221ppk paid for a 596kg Limousin at £1320 and to a top of at £1550, light weights from 128-211ppk for a 550 Charolais at £1160 and Friesian cows from 68-156ppk paid for a 720kg at £1120.