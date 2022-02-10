Bullocks selling to £1760 for 820kg at Lisahally
Cattle prices remain strong this week.
Bullocks £1760/820kg, heifers £1480/660kg and fat cows £1313.50/710kg.
Bullocks
Terence McCracken £1760/820kg, £1430/620kg, £1430/650kg, £1390/610kg, £1390/590kg, £1320/560kg, S Alcorn £1300/680kg, £1280/680kg, John & Ryan Young £1290/590kg, Desmond Feeney £1290/590kg, Robert Maxwell £1290/610kg, £1260/580kg, £1110/530kg,£1110/530kg, £1100/530kg William McGaughey £1280/560kg, £1180/560kg, £1080/490kg, Stephen Robinson £1270/590kg, £1190/550kg, £1040/520kg, £1020/490kg, £1010/500kg, £1000/470kg, John & Ryan Young £1190/530kg, £1260/560kg, £1150/520kg, Thomas Whiteside £1150/520kg, £1120/490kg,. £1110/530kg, £1040/490kg, S Alcorn £1110/610kg, Meadowbrook Farm £1080/510kg, £1070/550kg, £1050/520kg, £1050/510kg, £1050/500kg, Desmond Feeney £1070/490kg, S Alcorn £1050/610kg, Stuart Parkhill £1030/480kg, Thomas Whiteside £1020/430kg and D Feeney £950/390kg, £890/390kg, £840/380kg, £790/340kg.
Heifers
Philip McShane £1480/660kg, £1430/610kg, £1240/550kg, John McClelland £1290/620kg, Terence McCracken £1260/580kg, £1260/570kg, Kelly Farms £1200/610kg, £1180/550kg, David Gamble £1150/520kg, John McClelland £1140/510kg, £1100/510kg, Thomas Whiteside £1120/520kg, £1100/520kg, Terence McCracken £1080/560kg, Thomas Whiteside £1070/530kg, £1070/530kg, £1070/500kg, £1060/510kg, £1040/540kg, £1040/510kg, £1030/530kg, £1020/520kg, £1020/490kg, £1000/530kg, £960/470kg, £960/480kg, £960/460kg, £950/470kg, £940/490kg, £930/490kg, John McClelland £1020/440kg, £1020/440kg and William Buchanan £960/450kg, £870/390kg, £860/410kg, £830/410kg, £820/430kg, £810/410kg, £750/390kg, £720/380kg.
Fat cows
Jack Killen £1313.50/710kg, Thomas Whiteside £1176/700kg, £1032.40/580kg, £1004.40/620kg, £986.70/690kg, £963.60/660kg and Joseph Blair £1019.20/520kg, £974.40/480kg, £880/440kg, £854.40/480kg
Fat lambs sell to £124.50/26kg, store lambs £103.50 and fat ewes £134 on Tuesday.
Fat lambs
Reid Clarke £124.50/26kg, Patrick McNicholl £123/25kg, James Thompson £122.50/27kg, Michael O’Hara£120.50/23kg, Trevor Hamilton £120.50/27kg, Robert Black £118/24kg, D Walker £118/23kg, R Hancock £117.50/23kg, Robert Quigley £109/21kg, Robert Quigley £108.50/22kg and James Thompson £106.50/22kg.
Store lambs
Edward Logue £103.50, Robert Quigley £102, Martin Quigley £101.50, D Walker £96.50 and W Kennedy £88.50.
Fat ewes
John Gilfillan £134, Sean Moore £128, Samuel Young £125, David Devine £124. Kenneth Walsh £122, S Kelly £120. £118, Martin Doherty £118, John Dodds £118, Gareth Tracey £117, W Kennedy £114, James Sherrard £113, Hugh O’Kane £107 and A Lynch £103.