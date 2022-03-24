Bullocks selling to £1770 at Lisahally
Bullocks
P McShane £1770/730kg £1760/710kg £1750/720kg £1640/700kg £1550/620kg, D Devine £1550/660kg £1510/650kg £1380/610kg £1370/600kg £1260/580kg, V Craig £1390/670kg, J Feeney £1310/610kg, J McShane £1150/530kg, W Matthews £1110/580kg £1060/560kg, W McNeill £980/490kg, J Cochrane £910/440kg £830/390kg, S Millar £820/360kg £700/350kg £680/300kg £610/270kg, J Logue £800/370 and H Kelly £650/240kg.
Heifers
J Feeney £1350/580kg £1340/610kg £1340/600kg, Meadowbrook Farms £1130/540kg £1080/540kg £990/500kg, J Sayers £960/470kg £950/460kg £920/460kg £900/440kg £860/410kg £850/420kg, J Young £950/480kg, J Neely £740/290kg £650/300kg, J Cochrane £700/360kg and J Connell £640/300kg.
Suckler cows
P McArthur £1700 £1520 £1520 £1400.
Fatcows
A McLaughlin £1490/810kg, J Foster £1234/840kg £1015/700kg and M McShane £1141/700kg.
A steady trade this Tuesday in Lisahally with fat lambs making £133.50/30kg and fat ewes £170.
Lambs
M Doherty £133.50/30kg £132.50/30.5kg £118/23.50kg £112/22.50, E Wiley £132.50/30kg, J Lowry £131/32kg £117/22kg, J Connolly £131/26.5kg, T Irons £131/29kg, C Murray £127/30kg, J Thompson £129.50/28kg £123/24kg £116/22.5kg, M McDonald £128.50/25kg £96/20kg, R Lowry £125/23kg, M Norris £124.50/25kg, S Lowry £123/24kg and C Carmichael £120/22.5kg.
Ewes
J Lowry £170 £162 £130, V McClelland £162, M Norris £148, T Irons £128, M Doherty £124 £112, G Christie £120, P Duffy £120 and N McKernan £114.