Bullocks selling to £1770 at Omagh
With the change in dates for the sale, less cattle were offered for sale, with prices remaining steady.
Bullocks
AJ McClements, Newbuildings 710k £1770; 735k £1700; 680k £1620, H McAleer, Edenderry 680k £1685 and £1655; 650k £1645, A Caldwell, Killen 550k £1400; 535k £1370; 555k £1360, William McLaughlin, Drumquin 565k £1230, Paul McAleer, Mountfield 420k £1120; 435k £1090; 405k £1000, Armagh producer 460k £1130, M Breen, Augher 445k £1130, Ward Brothers, Brackey 510k £1100, J Halligan, Caledon 430k £1060; 405k £950, S A Campbell, Plumbrdige 435k £1080.
Heifers
Most Popular
M Mullin, Altamuskin 735k £1760; 625k £1590; 605k £1500, E McCann, Fintona 585k £1600, Jas Gallagher, Fallagh 595k £1600; 575k £1540; 525k £1270, Colm Brogan, Strabane 575k £1300; 545k £1260 and £1230; 510k £1230, R&D Laird, Donemana 555k £1290; 520k £1290; 530k £1230, M McNeilis, Beragh 495k £1180; 455k £1100, P McMenamin, Envagh 440k £1140, S F Laird, Ardstraw 505k £1140 and Co Armagh producer 480k £1140.
Fat cows
S Mullin, Brackey 450k £177; 620k £157, M Colton, Dromore 600k £175; 670k £157, P McMenamin, Envagh 670k £158, Ward Brothers Brackey 670k £153; 680k £145, A Brown, Mountfield 680k £151 and I Fraser, Tirquin 670k £149.
Friesian cows
D Adams, Melmount 750k £154, J McCullagh, Plumbridge 720k £148, R Canders, Ardstraw 730k £144, D Hemphill, Drumquin 590k £143, W McCreery, Fyfin 640k £139, T Donaghy, Artigarvan 620k £137 and D Longwell, Omagh 600k £135.
Dropped calves
R Mullan, Fintona £610 and £580 Limousin bulls, C Elkin, Gillygooley £490 Belgian Blue bull; £475 Belgian Blue heifer, William Wilson, Killybrack £475 and £420 Belgian Blue bull; £385 Belgian Blue heifer, S Mullin, Brackey £470 Charolais bull, Ed Stevenson, Kesh £445 and £375 Fleckvieh bulls, J Curran, Dromore 3435 Belgian Blue heifer; £405 Belgian Blue bull, S Slevin, Dromore £410 Angus bull, N Armstrong, Trillick £370 Angus heifer, A McKelvey, Newtown £570 Charolais bull, G Henderson, Irvinestown £310 Charolais bull, D Alexander, Omagh £305 and £285 Limousin bulls and R G Wilson, Kilskeery £300 Hereford bull.