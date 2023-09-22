Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks in forward condition to 299ppk for a 598kg Charolais £1790.

Lightweights to 317ppk for 432kg Limousin at £1370.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Macken producer 656kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1470; Irvinestown producer 652kg Charolais at £1670, 582kg Charolais at £1680, 582kg Charolais at £1600, 608kg Charolais at £1650, 610kg Charolais at £1690, 738kg Simmental at £1700; Derrylin producer 596kg Limousin at £1700, 574kg Charolais at £1620, 572kg Limousin at £1630; Newtownbutler producer 576kg Charolais at £1770, 618kg Charolais at £1730, 600kg Charolais at £1710, 534kg Charolais at £1580, 578kg Charolais at £1650; Dungannon producer 518kg Charolais at £1530, 494kg Simmental at £1300; Derrygonnelly producer 586kg Charolais at £1640, 570kg Charolais at £1720, 540kg Charolais at £1570, 572kg Charolais at £1640; Fivemiletown producer 504kg Limousin at £1620, 526kg Charolais at £1400; Aghalane producer 458kg Charolais at £1460 and Kinawley producer 576kg Limousin at £1600, 562kg Limousin at £1540.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1300 for a Belgian Blue 364kg , heifers sold from 650 to 1200 for a Limousin 324kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 347kg Limousin bull at £1100, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 460kg Charolais bull at £1510, 418kg Charolais steer at £1270; Kesh producer 304kg Charolais steer at £1000, 268kg Charolais heifer at £920, 234kg Charolais bull at £850; Rosslea producer 304kg Limousin bull at £1010, 268kg Charolais bull at £930, 219kg Limousin heifer at £650; Lisnaskea producer 234kg Charolais bull at £680, 265kg Charolais heifer at £750; Derrylin producer 297kg Charolais bull at £1010, 285kg Charolais bull at £1000, 241kg Charolais bull at £940; Belcoo producer 317kg Charolais heifer at £950, 346kg Charolais steer at £1150; Kinawley producer 357kg Charolais bull at £1260, 364kg Belgian Blue steer at £1300, Limousin steer at £1150; Florencecourt producer 395kg Charolais steer at £1290, 310kg Charolais steer at £1120, 324kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 342kg Charolais steer at £1180; Enniskillen producer 331kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 317kg Charolais steer at £1100, 333kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £790, 235kg Charolais bull at £850, 216kg Charolais bull at £820, 266kg Charolais heifer at £860; Garrison producer 321kg Limousin bull at £1120, 285kg Limousin bull at £1020, 370kg Charolais bull at £1060 and Derrylin producer 373kg Limousin steer at £1130, 380kg Charolais steer at £1190, 265kg Charolais steer at £840.

Calves

Beef bred drop calves to a top of at £470 for Charolais bull and heifers to a top of at £300 for a Limousin.

Fintona producer Charolais bull at £470, Limousin heifer at £300; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300; Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £285; Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £240, Hereford heifer at £240 and Monea producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250.

Suckler cows

2016 born Charolais cow with April Charolais bull at £2300, 2019 Limousin cow with September Limousin heifer at £2000, 2021 Shorthorn heifer with May Limousin bull at £1970, 2019 Charolais cow with June Charolais heifer at £1960, 2019 Limousin cow with June Limousin heifer at £1920, 2018 Hereford cow with August Limousin bull at £1860, 2020 Charolais cow with September Simmental heifer at £1830, 2016 Limousin cow with April born Charolais heifer at £1680, 2018 Limousin cow with May born Limousin bull at £1620, 2021 Simmental heifer with September Charolais bull at £1520 and 2020 Simmental heifer with June Limousin heifer at £1540.

Heifers

Beef lots to 300ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1620.

Medium weight to 200ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1480.

While lighter weights sold to 305ppk for a 310kg Charolais at £950.