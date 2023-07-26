Bullocks selling to £1810 for 670kg at Draperstown Mart, fat cows to £1755
Bullocks
R Kennedy £1810/670kg £1800/640kg £1700/640kg £1700/650kg £1650/620kg £1640/590kg N Loughrin £1780/700kg D Duncan £1680/690kg £1500/610kg £1470/600kg £1240/530kg H Junk £1500/590kg £1450/620kg £1400/560kg £1400/630kg £1370/540kg £1300/500kg £1270/530kg £1240/500kg G Campbell £1290/560kg D McKinney £1270/570kg A O'Hagan £1230/450kg £1220/530kg £1050/430kg J Porter £1090/450kg £1090/410kg £1080/430kg £1070/380kg and W McMurtry £900/390kg.
Heifers
J Campbell £1400/500kg N Black £1290/520kg £1210/500kg £1170/480kg £1160/470kg £1120/490kg £1090/480kg T Bell £1200/560kg £1050/480kg D McKinney £1190/530kg £1100/470kg £1080/440kg £1040/490kg C George £1010/370kg £780/350kg £740/280kg R Pinkerton £930/370kg £900/430kg £900/430kg J Porter £820/380kg and S McCrory £810/380kg.
Fat cows
G McMillin £1755/660kg £1686/680kg £1677/650kg H Lawrence £1727/680kg £1575/630kg G Mulholland £1616/1010kg M McCrystal £1612/620kg H Lagan £1573/650kg P Conlon £1539/740kg R Miller £1487/670kg J Kenning £1276/580kg R Pickering £1122/460kg £1209/480kg £1094/460kg and S Bradley £1060/500kg £1045/550kg £960/480kg £940/470kg.