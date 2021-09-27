Bullocks selling to £1825 at Newtownstewart

Heifers selling to 1430 and £860 over.

Fat cows selling to £186ppk.

Bullock and bull prices; AR J McKelvey Castlederg 850kgs £1825, 760kgs £1620, 720kgs £1545, 675kgs £1380, 740kgs £990; C Muldoon Castlederg 680kgs £1415, 615kgs £1355, 550kgs £1220, 570kgs £1200; S Gallagher Drumlea 550kgs £1410; J P Beattie Newtownstewart (Friesian bulls) 755kgs £1380, 700kgs £1290, 710kgs £1195, 665kgs £1155, 675kgs £1135; W H Cather Castlederg 590kgs £1375, 520kgs £1260, 560kgs £1140, 510kgs £1080; R W S H Devine Londonderry 590kgs £1305, 560kgs £1300, 580kgs £1270, 545kgs £1215, 570kgs £1200, 490kgs £1185, £1170 and £1135; R S Moore Newtownstewart 560kgs £1290, 520kgs £1155, 475kgs £1090; M Coyle Strabane 685kgs £1220; K G Pinkerton Omagh 510kgs £1175; W D Ballantine Glenhull 520kgs £1155; 495kgs £1150, 500kgs £1025, 530kgs £945; D J Baxter Crowhill 460kgs £1140, 480kgs £1060; 500kgs £1060, 445kgs £995, 385kgs £850; J T Semple Castlederg 520kgs £1040; M K Conway Omagh 415kgs £990, 380kgs £900, 340kgs £890 and £875, 325kgs £885; R E Hamilton Castlederg 460kgs £1065 and £945; 495kgs £980 and £940, 440kgs £900 and D L McFarland Omagh 375kgs £870.

Heifer prices: S Gallagher Drumlea 570kgs £1430 and £1345, 635kgs £1420, 560kgs £1345, 545kgs £1325, 520kgs £1280, 550kgs £1275; 525kgs £1205; W D Sayers Donemana 600kgs £1280, 590kgs £1250, 575kgs £1180, 550kgs £1175, 540kgs £1135, D L McFarland Omagh 515kgs £1190, 505kgs £1120; R Giles Omagh 475kgs £1140, 560kgs £1115 and £970, 465kgs £955; John Doherty Castlederg 525kgs £1060, 480kgs £1060, 510kgs £1040, 440kgs £980; B McKay Sion Mills 450kgs £1035, 540kgs £980, M K Conway Omagh 390kgs £915 and £910, 380kgs £890, 360kgs £820; J F Coyle Omagh 380kgs £900 and R T Sproule Strabane 380kgs £850, 410kgs £875.

Fat cows: K G Pinkerton Omagh 645kgs £186; M A McDonald Omagh 675kgs £163; W T Stronge Ederney 665kgs £163; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 770kgs £161 and E B Moss, Castlederg 620kgs £143.

Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £93 to £135

A good supply of fat and store lambs plus cast ewes sold rapidly

Sample prices: J Quigley 26kgs £109; 27.5kgs £106; B O’Carolan 22.5kgs £105.50; S Brogan 26kgs £105.50; E Ward 24.5kgs £105.50; R Scott 24kgs £107.00; S McCaughey 23.5kgs £104.40; V Shortt 25kgs £104.00; D Lecky 24.5kgs £104.00; C Muldoon 28kgs £105.00; R J Mowbray 26kgs £102.80; P Keenan 24.5kgs £102.50; D Gallagher 26kgs £104.00; G Lecky 23.5kgs £101.00; S Dennison 23.5kgs £101.50; 21.5kgs £95.00; C McAnulla 24.5kgs £100.00; B O’Carolan 21.5kgs £96.50; A McKelvey 22.5kgs £98.00; 22.5kgs £99.50 and H Loughrey 22.5kgs £96.50.

Lighter lambs sold from £72.00 to £93.50.