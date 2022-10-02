Heifers selling to £1515 and £850 over weight while fat cows sold to £1750 and 213ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: V J Arthur Douglas Bridge 765kgs £1830, 730kgs £1780, 745kgs £1740, 710kgs £1730, 685kgs £1730, 690kgs £1660, 700kgs £1650, 675kgs £1640 (overall ave £1720 and 241.40 ppk); a local farmer 870kgs £1690, 700kgs £1620, 650kgs £1420, 720kgs £1360, 605kgs £1260; A J Beattie Newtownstewart 675kgs £1460, 645kgs £1365; 670kgs £1425 and £1290, 600kgs £1300, 665kgs £1295, 590kgs £1240, 580kgs £1160. R Buchanan Donemana 630kgs £1420; P Crossan Claudy 655kgs £1380, 675kgs £1460, 645kgs £1365; W D Millar Glenock 535kgs £1290 and £1280, 525kgs £1250, 510kgs £1230, 555kgs £1250 and £1195; S Mitchell Drumlegagh 545kgs £1255, 555kgs £1120, 595kgs £1030; P Conway Newtownstewart 485kgs £985 and P Cairns Sion Mills 515kgs £1020, 540kgs £990.

Other bullocks sold from £500 up.

Heifer prices: W T Kee Strabane 665kgs £1515, 640kgs £1465, 580kgs £1410 and £1350; A H Allen Killaloo 540kgs £1210, 470kgs £1110, 500kgs £1040, 450kgs £890; S Boyd Strabane 580kgs £1205, 610kgs £1150; R S Moore Newtownstewart 475kgs £1190, 485kgs £1135; Basil Dunlop Mountjoy 520kgs £1170, 470kgs £1170 and N Doherty Newtownstewart 520kgs £1160, 475kgs £1105, 485kgs £1080, 520kgs £1070, 440kgs £950.

Smaller heifers sold from £550 up.

Fat cows: Ross Miller Newtownstewart 820kgs £213; 665kgs £203 and £195; Barry McBride Plumbridge 660kgs £209; P Crossan Claudy 780kgs £192; A Orr Plumbridge 680kgs £183; S Boyd Strabane 705kgs £165 and P Conway Newtownstewart 505kgs and 485kgs £186.

Friesian cows: A R Kerrigan Donemana 685kgs £150, 645kgs £138, 570kgs, £133, 565kgs £128.

