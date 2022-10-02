Bullocks selling to £1830 at Newtownstewart
A good supply of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1830 and £1065 over weight.
Heifers selling to £1515 and £850 over weight while fat cows sold to £1750 and 213ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: V J Arthur Douglas Bridge 765kgs £1830, 730kgs £1780, 745kgs £1740, 710kgs £1730, 685kgs £1730, 690kgs £1660, 700kgs £1650, 675kgs £1640 (overall ave £1720 and 241.40 ppk); a local farmer 870kgs £1690, 700kgs £1620, 650kgs £1420, 720kgs £1360, 605kgs £1260; A J Beattie Newtownstewart 675kgs £1460, 645kgs £1365; 670kgs £1425 and £1290, 600kgs £1300, 665kgs £1295, 590kgs £1240, 580kgs £1160. R Buchanan Donemana 630kgs £1420; P Crossan Claudy 655kgs £1380, 675kgs £1460, 645kgs £1365; W D Millar Glenock 535kgs £1290 and £1280, 525kgs £1250, 510kgs £1230, 555kgs £1250 and £1195; S Mitchell Drumlegagh 545kgs £1255, 555kgs £1120, 595kgs £1030; P Conway Newtownstewart 485kgs £985 and P Cairns Sion Mills 515kgs £1020, 540kgs £990.
Other bullocks sold from £500 up.
Heifer prices: W T Kee Strabane 665kgs £1515, 640kgs £1465, 580kgs £1410 and £1350; A H Allen Killaloo 540kgs £1210, 470kgs £1110, 500kgs £1040, 450kgs £890; S Boyd Strabane 580kgs £1205, 610kgs £1150; R S Moore Newtownstewart 475kgs £1190, 485kgs £1135; Basil Dunlop Mountjoy 520kgs £1170, 470kgs £1170 and N Doherty Newtownstewart 520kgs £1160, 475kgs £1105, 485kgs £1080, 520kgs £1070, 440kgs £950.
Smaller heifers sold from £550 up.
Fat cows: Ross Miller Newtownstewart 820kgs £213; 665kgs £203 and £195; Barry McBride Plumbridge 660kgs £209; P Crossan Claudy 780kgs £192; A Orr Plumbridge 680kgs £183; S Boyd Strabane 705kgs £165 and P Conway Newtownstewart 505kgs and 485kgs £186.
Friesian cows: A R Kerrigan Donemana 685kgs £150, 645kgs £138, 570kgs, £133, 565kgs £128.
Another full yard of sheep sold as follows: R Scott 26.50kgs £115; 23.50kgs £111.50; P Keenan 25kgs £114; 23.50kgs £106.50; 25kgs £106; L McFarland 25kgs £113.50; D Lecky 25.50kgs £113.50 and £113; R Walker 24.50kgs £113; W T Stronge 23kgs £112; 22kgs £99; R G Pollock 25kgs £111.50; P McConnell 26.50kgs £110; R McKean 24.50kgs £110; 22kgs £98.50; C McAskie 24kgs £110; S McKenna 24kgs £110; D Gallagher 25kgs £110; C McLaughlin 24.50 kgs £109; S Sproule 23.50kgs £109; 21.50kgs £95.50; G Lecky 23.50kgs £109; B T McGlinchey 24.50kgs £108.50; A Gallagher 24kgs £108.50; D McConnell 24kgs £107; D Sproule 23.50kgs £107; M Skelton 22.50kgs £105.50; D Gallagher 24kgs £105; W Beacom 23.50kgs £105; S Allison 22.50kgs £104; B Mullen 23kgs £103; B Dunlop 22.50kgs £101.50; S Kee 22.50kgs £101.50; B Devine 22.50kgs £100; C McAneney 22.50kgs £99; A Blaney 21kgs £96 and S Moore 22kgs £95.