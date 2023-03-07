Bullocks selling to £1,840 for a 585kg Charolais at Armoy
A fine turnout of 194 cattle on Monday last met with a 100% clearance in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1,840 for a 585kg Charolais from Drew Aiken, Coleraine.
Heifers to £1,750 for a 600kgs heifer from James McCaughan, Armoy.
Many more cattle were needed to meet demand.
Leading prices
Heifers
James McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin, 600kgs £1,750, 520kgs £1,650, 590kgs £1,650, 570kgs £1,670, 590kgs £1,610, 510kgs £1,510, 560kgs £1,550, 630kgs £1,630, 600kgs £1,500, 590kgs £1,510. John Drummond, Bangor, Shorthorn, 610kgs £1,380, 540kgs £1,310. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,300, 520kgs £1,280, 560kgs £1,340, 525kgs £1,270. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 420kgs £1,150. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,120. Laughlin Black, Mosside, Limousin, 470kgs £1,180. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,100, 530kgs £1,270, 520kgs £1,180, 520kgs £1,230, 420kgs £1,000. James Campbell, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs £1,130, 490kgs £1,160, 430kgs £1,060. N Acheson, Armoy, Friesian, 560kgs £1,230. James McCaughan, Armoy, Limousin, 505kgs £1,390, 510kgs £1,330, 560kgs £1,430, 565kgs £1,430, 530kgs £1,440, 480kgs £1,390, 500kgs £1,290, 480kgs £1,440. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 305kgs £790. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Stabiliser, 550kgs £1,380, 500kgs £1,220. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Limousin, 300kgs £850. Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,220, 470kgs £1,070. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,220, 430kgs £1,040. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Hereford, 400kgs £920.
Steers
Drew Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais, 580kgs £1,840, 580kgs £1,610, 560kgs £1,500, 590kgs £1,550. Anthony Magill, Martinstown, Limousin, 400kgs £1,190, 395kgs £1,190, 420kgs £1,240, 370kgs £1,020, 415kgs £1,090, 420kgs £1,240, 370kgs £1,020, 415kgs £1,090, 450kgs £1,160. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,370, 620kgs £1,500, 570kgs £1,380, 600kgs £1,380, 500kgs £1,180. Pearse Brolly, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,560, 470kgs £1,210, 520kgs £1,280. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 380kgs £1,160, 370kgs £1,010, 330kgs £1,040. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 390kgs £1,020, 400kgs £1,070, 350kgs £890. Laughlin Black, Mosside, Limousin, 420kgs £1,050, 470kgs £1,110. Richard McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 305kgs £930, 330kgs £970. Charles Kane, Ballintoy, Hereford, 530kgs £1,200, 450kgs £1,000, 500kgs £1,080, 550kgs £1,190. Danny McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 310kgs £940, 290kgs £810. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Limousin, 360kgs £920. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Friesian, 500kgs £1,060, 520kgs £1,500. John McKillop, Cushendall, Charolais, 405kgs £1,060, 300kgs £950. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Fleckvieh, 570kgs £1,310, 440kgs £1,000, 470kgs £1,060, 440kgs £950. Sam Booth, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 290kgs £810. P Black, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 460kgs £1,070.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.