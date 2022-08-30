Bullocks selling to £1,880 at Swatragh

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,880 for a 746kg Stabiliser at £2.52 per kg and to a top of £2.96 per kilo twice for both a 402kg Charolais at £1,190 and a 314kg Limousin at £930.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,520 for a 606kg Charolais at £2.51 per kg and to a top of £2.68 per kilo for a 414kg Limousin at £1,110.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.19 per kilo for a Limousin 700kg at £1,530.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Gulladuff producer; Stabiliser, 746kg at £1,880 = 2.52p; Charolais, 714kg at £1,640 = 2.30p; Limousin, 618kg at £1,470 = 2.38p; Limousin, 642kg at £1,580 = 2.46p; Limousin, 722kg at £1,650 = 2.29p; Charolais, 664kg at £1,530 = 2.30p; Charolais, 682kg at £1,600 = 2.35p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,510 = 2.37p; Charolais, 652kg at £1,560 = 2.39p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 402kg at £1,190 = 2.96p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,350 = 2.30p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,300 = 2.64p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,260 = 2.74p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,100 = 2.37p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,350 = 2.65p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,290 = 2.51p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 314kg at £930 = 2.96p; Limousin, 354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Limousin, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p; Limousin, 362kg at £870 = 2.40p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 438kg at £1,200 = 2.74p; Charolais, 358kg at £840 = 2.35p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,060 = 2.80p; Charolais, 400kg at £1,100 = 2.75p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,220 = 2.92p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,290 = 2.46p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,330 = 2.29p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,400 = 2.44p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 506kg at £1,100 = 2.17p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 508kg at £1,210 = 2.38p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,260 = 2.42p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,200 = 2.45p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,210 = 2.43p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,260 = 2.57p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,200 = 2.21p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,300 = 2.59p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,230 = 2.58p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,280 = 2.51p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,310 = 2.45p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,220 = 2.64p; Greysteel producer; Simmental, 424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Limousin, 382kg at £780 = 2.04p; Simmental, 462kg at £940 = 2.03p; Simmental, 474kg at £970 = 2.05p; Simmental, 526kg at £1,010 = 1.92p; Simmental, 480kg at £940 = 1.96p; Limousin, 378kg at £680 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 350kg at £580 = 1.66p; Belgian Blue, 406kg at £630 = 1.55p; Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 406kg at £1,090 = 2.68p; Belgian Blue, 540kg at £1,450 = 2.69p; Limousin, 388kg at £1,010 = 2.60p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 588kg at £1,370 = 2.33p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,250 = 2.42p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,200 = 2.37p; Belgian Blue, 558kg at £1,320 = 2.37p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,090 = 2.27p; Ballymoney producer; Friesian, 214kg at £260 = 1.21p; Friesian, 212kg at £230 = 1.08p; Friesian, 192kg at £200 = 1.04p; Hereford, 168kg at £280 = 1.67p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 580kg at £1,100 = 1.90p; Limousin, 496kg at £990 = 2.00p; Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 352kg at £850 = 2.41p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,040 = 2.06p; Charolais, 292kg at £640 = 2.19p; Charolais, 322kg at £730 = 2.27p; Charolais, 362kg at £780 = 2.15p; Charolais, 376kg at £760 = 2.02p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 458kg at £1,170 = 2.55p; Charolais, 404kg at £1,070 = 2.65p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 368kg at £780 = 2.12p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 378kg at £900 = 2.38p and Coleraine producer; Simmental, 496kg at £1,080 = 2.18p; Simmental, 444kg at £800 = 1.80p; Simmental, 450kg at £870 = 1.93p; Simmental, 364kg at £650 = 1.79p.

Heifers

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,520 = 2.51p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,110 = 2.43p; Charolais, 412kg at £1,060 = 2.57p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,280 = 2.35p; Charolais, 422kg at £970 = 2.30p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,170 = 2.40p; Charolais, 600kg at £1,400 = 2.33p; Charolais, 536kg at £1,310 = 2.44p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,440 = 2.54p; Charolais, 476kg at £1,120 = 2.35p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,200 = 2.40p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,240 = 2.28p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 414kg at £1,110 = 2.68p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,050 = 2.42p; Charolais, 440kg at £1,110 = 2.52p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,080 = 2.42p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,030 = 2.40p; Charolais, 376kg at £890 = 2.37p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,060 = 2.37p; Limousin, 366kg at £720 = 1.97p; Limousin, 442kg at £970 = 2.19p; Charolais, 412kg at £890 = 2.16p; Charolais, 394kg at £980 = 2.49p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,010 = 2.39p; Limousin, 324kg at £680 = 2.10p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 560kg at £1,320 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 384kg at £870 = 2.27p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,200 = 2.54p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,070 = 2.29p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,070 = 2.47p; Charolais, 414kg at £1,020 = 2.46p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,140 = 2.43p; Cookstown producer; Hereford, 298kg at £420 = 1.41p; Hereford, 282kg at £430 = 1.52p; Hereford, 198kg at £300 = 1.52p; Herr,168kg at £270 = 1.61p; Hereford, 178kg at £280 = 1.57p; Hereford, 296kg at £390 = 1.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 192kg at £240 = 1.25p; Hereford, 180kg at £280 = 1.56p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 396kg at £960 = 2.42p; Charolais, 404kg at £900 = 2.23p; Charolais, 406kg at £940 = 2.32p and Maghera producer; Simmental, 504kg at £1,060 = 2.10p.

Weekly sheep sale - Lambs to £110.50, fat ewes to £186.

Another exceptionally strong show of 2,050 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 27th August.

605 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £186.00.

1,405 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a slightly reduced trade.

Lambs topped at £110.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Bellaghy producer; 27.3kg at £110.50 = 4.05p; Rasharkin producer; 27.5kg at £106.50 = 3.87p; Rasharkin producer; 27kg at £106.50 = 3.94p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £104.50 = 4.02p; Castlerock producer; 25.4kg at £104.00 = 4.09p; Maghera producer; 25.75kg at £103.50 = 4.02p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £103.50 = 3.57p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £103.00 = 3.96p; Ballycastle producer; 27kg at £103.00 = 3.81p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £103.00 = 3.68p; Feeny producer; 25kg at £102.50 = 4.10p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £102.50 = 3.66p; Maghera producer; 26.7kg at £102.00 = 3.82p and Maghera producer; 24.6kg at £100.00 = 4.07p.

Middle-weight Lambs

Claudy producer; 21.8kg at £101.00 = 4.63p; Bushmills producer; 23.3kg at £98.00 = 4.21p; Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £98.00 = 4.21p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £97.50 = 4.24p; Garvagh producer; 22.6kg at £96.00 = 4.25p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £95.00 = 4.17p; Coleraine producer; 23.25kg at £95.00 = 4.09p; Maghera producer; 21.7kg at £94.00 = 4.33p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £93.50 = 4.25p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £93.50 = 4.07p; Draperstown producer; 21kg at £92.50 = 4.40p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £92.00 = 3.95p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £92.00 = 4.18p; Claudy producer; 21.4kg at £92.00 = 4.30p; Draperstown producer; 21.5kg at £91.50 = 4.26p; Coleraine producer; 21.8kg at £91.50 = 4.20p and Kilrea producer; 22.9kg at £91.50 = 4.00p.

Light-weight

Rasharkin producer; 17kg at £87.00 = 5.12p; Cushendall producer; 17kg at £82.50 = 4.85p;

Magherafelt producer; 16kg at £80.00 = 5.00p; Portglenone producer; 17.2kg at £78.00 = 4.53p; Garvagh producer; 15kg at £76.50 = 5.10p; Garvagh producer; 14.5kg at £71.00 = 4.90p; Cookstown producer; 16kg at £70.00 = 4.38p; Kilrea producer; 13.25kg at £68.00 = 5.13p; Clough producer; 14.5kg at £68.00 = 4.69p and Clough producer; 11kg at £52.00 = 4.73p.

Fat ewes

Cookstown producer; £186; Moneymore producer; £182 and Dungannon producer; £163.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.