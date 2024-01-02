News you can trust since 1963
Bullocks selling to £1890 for 710kg at Pomeroy Mart, heifers to £1480 for 610kg

Excellent prices for cattle at Pomeroy Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Bullocks

A Hurst £1890/710kg £1860/670kg £1770/640kg £1740/640kg £1730/580kg £1690/620kg £1660/570kg £1660/620kg £1620/610kg £1620/570kg J Tait £1860/690kg £1470/610kg H Gallagher £1440/620kg £1400/550kg £1390/630kg £1250/470kg A Devine £1420/560kg £1210/440kg £1150/440kg and T Mayne £800/340kg £770/330kg £720/300kg £710/310kg £600/290kg.

Heifers

G Rutledge £1480/610kg £1380/560kg £1340/550kg H Gallagher £1250/410kg £1210/390kg £1190/400kg £1160/380kg B Sherdian £1100/560kg and J Leonard £970/300kg £970/300kg £970/300kg.