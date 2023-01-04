Bullocks selling to £1940 and heifers to £1300 at Omagh
The first sale of 2023, although numbers reduced by icy conditions, showed much encouragement for the rest of the year.
Bullocks
J Cunningham, Kileeshil 705k £1940; 685k £1840 and £1830; 650k £1740, N Curley, Claudy 530k £1430; 460k £1280, O Monaghan, Ederney 730k £1880; 530k £1280, William Doherty, Strabane 610k £1595; 660k £1660; 580k £1400, R Rea, Clanabogan 520k £1240; 580k £1400; 475k £1140, T McKenna, Beragh 560k £1310; 525k £1195, M Devlin, Omagh 630k £1435 and B Teague, Lack 400k £980.
Heifers
William Irvines, Croneen 530k £1300; 505k £1270; 475k £1220, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 470k £1270; 515k £1170; 445k £1130, D McCaffrey, Leglands 535k £1210; 490k £1160, S McNeilis, Beragh 545k £1230; 475k £1250; 500k £1260, H McKelvey, Arvalee 605k £1340; 50k £1210; 620k £1330, O Keenan, Mountfield 435k £1090, A Armstrong, Dromore 465k £1160; 490k £1180; 485k £1160 and R Rea, Clanabogan 465k £1110
Fat cows
Paul Curran, Dromore 530k £233, P Cassidy, Lettercarn 690k £211, William Doherty, Strabane 730k £205; 800k £201; 710k £200, P Gormley, Drumquin 680k £202, Scott and Ewing, Omagh 740k £200, Paul Hawkes, Omagh 550k £196 and G Patterson, Castlederg 550k £196; 650k £194; 570k £193.
Friesian cows
W M Gibson, Beragh 710k £168; 700k £162; 670k £160, Moo Milk Ltd 650k £164, S McQuaid, Trillick 730k £160 and R Irwin, Ardstraw 580k £158.
Dropped calves
N G Kee, Trillick £380 and £320 Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus bulls, D W Hemphill, Drumquin £355 Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus bull, A Armstrong, Omagh £350 Aberdeen Aberdeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £345 and £325 Fleckveih bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £320 Belgian Blue Bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £320 Belgian Blue Bull, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £280 and £270 Belgian Blue heifers, P Robinson, Newtonsaville £260 Simmental heifer, M F McDonnell, Dromore £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer and N Jack, Mountjoy £240 Belgian Blue heifer.