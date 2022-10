Fat ewes: Banbridge farmer £264, Banbridge farmer £182 and £180, Banbridge farmer £165, Rathfriland farmer £160, Rathfriland farmer £136, Kilkeel farmer £134, Newry farmer £123, Cabra farmer £115, Newry farmer £113, Banbridge farmer £112, Newry farmer £110, Hilltown farmer £100 and Castlewellan farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Banbridge farmer £130 for 34kg (382ppk), Banbridge farmer £123 for 33kg (372ppk), Cabra farmer £119 for 28kg (425ppk), Cabra farmer £116 for 28kg (414ppk), Banbridge farmer £115 for 27.5kg (418ppk), Kilcoo farmer £115 for 28kg (410ppk), Ballyward farmer £114 for 25kg (456ppk), Kilcoo farmer £111 for 24.1kg (460ppk), Cabra farmer £109.50 for 23.8kg (460ppk), Cabra farmer £108.50 for 24.5kg (423ppk), Cabra farmer £108 for 24kg (450ppk), Cabra farmer £107.50 for 24kg (448ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 22.7kg (462ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £98 for 20.3kg (482ppk), Cabra farmer £97 for 22.7kg (427ppk), Rostrevor farmer £97 for 21kg (462ppk) and Donaghmore farmer £95 for 22.3kg (426ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £94.50 for 19.2kg (492ppk), Hilltown farmer £93.50 for 19.5kg (479ppk), Banbridge farmer £92.50 for 18.6kg (497ppk), Hilltown farmer £91.50 for 17.9kg (511ppk), Mayobridge farmer £91.50 for 18kg (508ppk), Mayobridge farmer £87.50 for 16.7kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £86.50 for 16.6kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £86.50 for 16.8kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 17kg (500ppk), Downpatrick farmer £84.50 for 16.3kg (518ppk), Cabra farmer £83 for 16kg (518ppk), Mayobridge farmer £83 for 15.6kg (532ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 15.8kg (519ppk), Dromara farmer £82 for 16.4kg (500ppk), Rostrevor farmer £79 for 14.9kg (530ppk), Hilltown farmer £79 for 15.3kg (516ppk), Rostrevor farmer £75 for 13.1kg (572ppk) and Ballyward farmer £60 for 11.5kg (521ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 22nd October saw fat cows to £1670, heifers to £1490 and bullocks to £1950.

Fat cows: Cabra farmer £1670 for 930kg Simmental (179ppk), Hilltown farmer £1660 for 736kg Limousin (225ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1560 for 810kg Limousin (192ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1480 for 714kg Limousin (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1430 for 802kg Limousin (178ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 700kg Charolais (173ppk), Cabra farmer £1190 for 748kg Limousin (159ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 674kg Charolais (176ppk), Dromara farmer £1150 for 740kg Limousin (155ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 778kg Aberdeen Angus (146ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1120 for 690kg Simmental (162ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £950 for 624kg Hereford (152ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £1950, Shinn farmer £1710 and £1660, Dromara farmer £1410.

Weanling Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £890 for 424kg (210ppk), Mayobridge farmer £870 for 296kg (294ppk), Mayobridge farmer £850 for 324kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £830 for 398kg (208ppk), Jonesborough farmer £800 for 334kg (239ppk), Mayobridge farmer £750 for 294kg (255ppk), Katesbridge farmer £730 for 288kg (253ppk), Dromara farmer £710 for 254kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £710 for 272kg (261ppk), Dromara farmer £700 for 246kg (284ppk), Dromara farmer £700 for 254kg (275ppk), Dromara farmer £670 for 262kg (256ppk), Katesbridge farmer £650 for 274kg (237ppk) and Jonesborough farmer £600 for 248kg (242ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 338kg (340ppk), Newry farmer £1120 for 386kg (290ppk), Newry farmer £1100 for 402kg (273ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 318kg (342ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 446kg (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 452kg (236ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1070 for 390kg (274ppk), Jonesborough farmer £1000 for 372kg (268ppk) and £990 for 420kg (235ppk), Jonesborough farmer £970 for 260kg (269ppk), Newry farmer £920 for 304kg (302ppk), Newry farmer £910 for 310kg (293ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 312kg (291ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 336kg (265ppk), Katesbridge farmer £790 for 284kg (278ppk), Kilkeel farmer £780 for 260kg (300ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £750 for 264kg (284ppk).

Heifers: Ballyroney farmer £1490 for 656kg Simmental (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1470 for 610kg Charolais (241ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1460 for 560kg Simmental (260ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 578kg Limousin (231ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 554kg Belgian Blue (236ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1310 for 534kg Simmental (245ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1300 for 534kg Simmental (243ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1290 for 534kg Limousin (241ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 492kg Belgian Blue (252ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1240 for 536kg Charolais (231ppk), Shinn farmer £1210 for 568kg Limousin (213ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1150 for 515kg Limousin (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 504kg Limousin (228ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 506kg Belgian Blue (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 454kg Belgian Blue (244ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 472kg Limousin (224ppk) and Cabra farmer £980 for 434kg Limousin (226ppk).