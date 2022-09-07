Bullocks selling to £2000 at Omagh
More cattle on offer, with the majority heavyweights which easily sell to £1000 over their weight.
Bullocks
Alan Armstrong, Gillygooley 780k £2000; 760k £1920; 770k £1840; 800k £1880, Anne Kelly, Carrickmore 820k £1930, M McCrossan, Strabane 750k £1820, M B McPhillips, Dromore 715k £1810, Clive Elkin, Omagh 720k £1775; 675k £1700; 660k £1680, F Ferris, Leglands 675k £1730; 655k £1700; 665k £1640, D Wade, Ballymagroarty 640k £1640; 590k £1460; 670k £1640, A Caldwell, Killen 535k £1375; 510k £1290; 570k £1430, C Gallagher, Newtown 630k £1610; 590k £1440; 640k £1545, F McBrien, Envagh 580k £1480; 465k £1140, C F MacRory, Omagh 580k £1480; 540k £1320, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 540k £1355; 580k £1410, Peter Mallon, Kildress 590k £1460; 580k £1440; 560k £1370; 680k £1635, A McCormack, Mountjoy 670k £1635; 660k £1610, H Colton, Dromore 440k £1160; 460k £1140; 475k £1120, T J O’Hagan, Eskra 490k £1250; 485k £1150; 465k £1100, A McCance, Mountfield 460k £1150, M McElhinney, Claudy 460k £1070, M McCay, Whitehouse 490k £1130; 465k £1070, D H Thompson, Kilskeery 450k £1045; 345k £820, D Colton, Dromore 380k £950, D Donnelly, Mountfield 325k £850, E McKernan, Seskinore 385k £860; 275k £750.
Heifers
Anne Kelly, Carrickmore 870k £1870, M McCanny, Sion Mills 750k £1780; 640k £1680; 690k £1600, Gordon Logan, Drumagore 645k £1700; 650k £1690; 600k £1660; 610k £1640, Clive Elkin, Omagh 640k £1600; 665k £1700, M P Kelly, Fintona 615k £1550; 595k £1460; 655k £1600, D McKinney, Fintona 540k £1360; 530k £1320; 600k £1490, Wm O’Neill, Donemana 510k £1240; 490k £1260; 430k £1090; 440k £1110, S McNeilis, Beragh 515k £1270; 500k £1210, A Barrett, Trillick 540k £1290; 495k £1230; 400k £980, A Kelly, Fintona 530k £1250, M Taggart, Leglands 505k £1190; 520k £1180, Jas Norris, Omagh 570k £1530; 490k £1260; 500k £1260, E Donnelly, Loughmacrory 570k £1340, S F Laird, Ardstraw 525k £1230; 495k £1180, E McElrea, Newtownstewart 525k £1210; 545k £1200, J McGurk, Kildress 410k £1040; 435k £1070; 485k £1190; 360k £940, J P Breen, Trillick 500k £1260; 460k £1090, S Daly, Omagh 455k £1140; 465k £1150, F McBrien, Envagh 425k £1060, Patk Dolan, Castlederg 440k £1080; 525k £1180; 435k £1030, E Boyd, Drumquin 435k £1040 and Paul Logue, Mullaslin 385k £1010; 360k £890.
Fat cows
S McCartney, Ballinamallard 480k £238; 510k £237; 520k £200, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 640k £229, Wm Gamble, Donemana 770k £224, G Thompson, Kesh 520k £211; 540k £207, S F Laird, Ardstraw 880k £208, O Keenan, Mountfield 560k £200, A Kelly, Carrickmore 890k £198; 840k £193; 810k £191; 910k £190, A Gillen, Broughderg 630k £197, Wm Stronge, Ederney 570k £196 and S McGrath, Knockmoyle 600k £195.
Friesian cows
D Adams, Melmount 660k £161, N G Kee, Trillick 570k £157, J McCullagh, Barness 610k £154, E Connolly, Castlederg 840k £150; 730k £146, D McConnell, Knockmoyle 750k £147, S Marshall, Ardstraw 650k £146 and J Elliot, Castlederg 640k £145.
Sucklers
Patk Donnelly, Mountfield £1900 second calver with twin Limousin calves, A Johnston, Omagh £1880 first calver with Charolais bull calf and A Gillen, Broughderg £1510 fourth calver and Limousin heifer calf.
Dropped calves
Fairmount Farms, £500 and £465 Angus bulls; £425 Angus heifer, M McAleer, Carrickmore £475 Simmental bull, T McDermott, Strabane £440 and £430 Angus bulls, A Moses, Sixmilecross £440 Aberdeen Angus bull; £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer, H Owens, Brackey £405 Aberdeen Angus bull; £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, G Gibson, Beragh £430 Charolais bull, W R Matthews, Lislap £370 Hereford bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £350 Limousin bull, G Fulton, Dromore £340 Charolais heifer, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown £330 Limousin heifer, K Latimer, Trillick £350 Hereford bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £340 Charolais bull, A E Hughes, Dromore £330 Limousin bull and J Beattie, Killymore £325 Belgian Blue bull; £320 Belgian Blue heifer.