Bullocks selling to £2040 for 415kg at Omagh Mart
Bull/bullock calves
A Sproule, Kesh 415k £2040, S Mullin, Brackey 400k £1900; 320k £1580; 310k £1460, K Teague, Dromore 410k £1900, A S Whelan, Gortin 405k £1800; 435k £1780, R J Holmes, Dromore 445k £1960; 320k £1560; 345k £1600, Barry Mullan, Mullaslin 415k £1800; 420k £1800; 430k £1840, K McNabb, Drumquin 455k £1960; 420k £1760, Peter Carland, Mountfield 325k £1840; 315k £1690, P Montague, Carrickmore 350k £1660; 455k £1880, J Breen, Leggs PO 345k £1600; 410k £1700, G Bradley, Mountfield 325k £1480; 265k £1190, D E McFadden, Mountfield 385k £1710; 290k £1460, A McCance, Omagh 310k £1370, D McGrath, Leggs PO 270k £1400; 295k £1330, P J Keenan, Formil 225k £1130; 250k £1250; 180k £980, N Bradley, Mountfield 265k £1290, H B Coll, Drumquin 260k £1230, J J McGirr, Augher 275k £1280; 350k £1510, R Hill, Newtownstewart 250k £1100, B McCarney, Seskinore 505k £2000; 485k £1960 and W Ballantine, Glenhull 570k £1900.
Heifer calves
G McKay, Drumquin 480k £1970; 410k £1760; 495k £1790; 385k £1660, J Smyth, Killen 410k £1760; 380k £1610, R J Holmes, Dromore 410k £1650, K Teague, Dromore 425k £1700, A Beacom, Kesh 445k £1750; 360k £1510, K McNulty, Dromore 415k £1690; 445k £1710; 370k £1600, J Breen, Leggs PO 440k £1700, S McGrath, Killeter 435k £1660, K McNabb, Drumquin 425k £1610, M Mullan, Mullaslin 440k £1660, P K Horisk, Errigal 430k £1600; 310k £1280; 250k £1060, William Cochrane, Omagh 405k £1480; 430k £1560, C Devine, Strabane 315k £1500 and £1460; 330k £1400; 355k £1460, M McCoy, Dromore 335k £1530; 270k £1400, M M Aiken, Drumquin 310k £1400, K Murray, Tattyreagh 350k £1570, J McKernan, Creggan 375k £1590, W J Campbell, Plumbridge 360k £1470, M Read, Kesh 315k £1260; 295k £1300; 275k £1200, P J Keenan, Formil 200k £950, James Moore, Ardstraw 240k £1130; 275k £1270, K Young, Castlederg 270k £1140 and William Ballantine, Glenhull 585k £2260.
