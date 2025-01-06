Bullocks selling to £2075 at Newtownstewart Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks selling to £2075 £1370 over weight and 403ppk.
Heifers selling to £1855 £1200 over weight and 244ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: J A N Colhoun Omagh 705kgs £2075, 690kgs £2030, 650kgs £1950, 575kgs £1785; G Snodgrass Sion Mills 635kgs £1980, 715kgs £1940, 590kgs £1880, 605kgs £1835. D McKinley Newtownstewart 560kgs £1690 and £1600, 600kgs £1680, 570kgs £1650, 540kgs £1365, P Conway Newtownstewart 530kgs £1575, 505kgs £1460 and £1390, 470kgs £1315 and £1270; Kevin McCrumlish Drumlea 455kgs £1375, 350kgs £1310, 330kgs £1280, 295kgs £1190 (403ppk) 270kgs £980; C Catterson Castlederg 340kgs £1050, 365kgs £1045, 455kgs £1080; Seamus Crawford Castlederg 300kgs £960, 285kgs £980. Liam McLaughlin Castlederg 270kgs £910, 295kgs £900.
Heifer prices: J A N Colhoun Omagh 655kgs £1855, 620kgs £1735 and £1730, 570kgs £1650; B Moss Castlederg 505kgs £1600, 495kgs £1540 and £1480; a Strabane farmer 510kgs £1570, 465kgs £1520 and £1440, 455kgs £1420, 470kgs £1400 and £1370; I McCrea Castlederg 520kgs £1530, 465kgs £1430 and £1420; H Catterson Castlederg 490kgs £1475, 410kgs £1185 and J A Blair Strabane 475kgs £1400, 460kgs £1360, 425kgs £1010.
Other heifers sold from £600 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.