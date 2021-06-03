Bullocks selling to £2080 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows sold to 200p for 680kg at £1360, Friesian cows to 148p for 810kg at £1198.

Beef heifers to 242p for 750kg at £1815 and 770kg at £1863.

Beef bullocks to 246p for 660kg at £1623 and to a top per head of £1848 for 780kg.

Friesian bullocks to 189p for 650kg at £1228.

Beef cows sold to: Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 680kg £1360 (200), P McCammond, Larne Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg £1215 (196), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 690kg £1352 (196), Stewart Anderson Limousin 680kg £1111 (195), M O’Neill, Donemana Charolais 630kg £1222 (194), P Quinn, Cloughey Limousin 720kg £1382 (192), Martin McCann, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1132 (192), Stewart Anderson Charolais 850kg £1632 (192), Limousin 750kg £1432 (191), Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 690kg £1311 (190) and Oliver Duffin, Cargan Limousin 650kg £1228 (189), Limousin 630kg £1184 (188).

Friesian cows sold to: Denis Boyd, Straid 810kg £1198 (148), local farmer 590kg £849 (144), WJ Taylor, Kircubbin 660kg £950 (144), 700kg £952 (136), 810kg £1101 (136), 650kg £884 (136), D Marcus, Glenarm 750kg £1020 (136), 680kg £918 (135), TR Lisburn, Dromore 670kg £897 (134), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 710kg £944 (133), local farmer 710kg £944 (133) and Sean McCrystal, Maghera 640kg £838 (131).

Beef heifers sold to: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 750kg £1815 (242), Charolais 770kg £1863 (242), S Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 590kg £1421 (241), M Ervine, Killyleagh Charolais 600kg £1440 (240), Francis Cassidy, Charolais 720kg £1728 (240), M Ervine Charolais 670kg £1601 (239), Francis Cassidy Charolais 700kg £1673 (239), M Ervine Charolais 670kg £1594 (238), Charolais 680kg £1598 (235), Charolais 700kg £1645 (235), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 650kg £1521 (234) and M Ervine Charolais 620kg £1438 (232), Charolais 690kg £1600 (232), Charolais 660kg £1531 (232).

Beef bullocks sold to, top per kg: J Scott, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 660kg £1623 (246), Ivor Girvan, Lisburn Limousin 720kg £1749 (243), David Irvine, Downpatrick Charolais 650kg £1573 (242), J Scott Charolais 710kg £1718 (242), Limousin 680kg £1645 (242), Ivor Girvan Limousin 730kg £1752 (240), J Scott Limousin 730kg £1744 (239), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 550kg £1314 (239), Bryan Gilliland, Dromore Limousin 510kg £1218 (239), J Scott Limousin 730kg £1737 (238) and Ivor Girvan Limousin 780kg £1848 (237), Limousin 720kg £1706 (237).

Beef bullock, top per head: Ivor Girvan, Lisburn Limousin 780kg £1848, Limousin 800kg £1840, Limousin 820kg £1804, H Griffin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 830kg £1801, Andrew Houston, Lisburn Charolais 780kg £1794, Leonard McIvor, Cookstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 760kg £1786, Wm McLeister, Portglenone Fleckvieh 850kg £1768, Ivor Girvan Limousin 750kg £1762, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 750kg £1755, Ivor Girvan Limousin 730kg £1752, Wm McLeister, Portglenone Limousin 850kg £1751 and Ivor Girvan Limousin 720kg £1749.

Friesian bullocks sold to: Donal McKay, Martinstown 650kg £1228 (189), B Gribben, Dunloy 680kg £1271 (187), Donal McKay 630kg £1159 (184), C Gribben, Dunloy 800kg £1472 (184), Paddy Hughes, Kircubbin 770kg £1409 (183), Wm Harkin, Limavady 670kg £1226 (183), C Gribben 810kg £1466 (181), P McGowan, Toomebridge 560kg £1002 (179), Donal McKay 640kg £1139 (178), P McGowan 650kg £1137 (175), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 600kg £1050 (175) and P McGowan 550kg £957 (174).

Friday, May 28, 2021: 15 dairy cows sold to £2010, leading prices: WJ Bryson, Crumlin £2010, £1590, RA Hill, Islandmagee £1560, James Graham, Larne £1380, David McClintock, Moorfields £1380 and James Graham £1350, £1300.

A great entry of 60 suckler cows resulted in a steady trade selling to £1800, leading prices as follows: E and A Ritchie, Castlewellan Stabiliser heifer and heifer calf £1800, B Millar, Randalstown Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1780, E and A Ritchie Stabiliser heifer and heifer calf £1700, DD McDowell, Newtownards SH heifer and 2 calves £1700, E and A Ritchie, Stabiliser heifer and heifer calf £1650, Donal Gillan, Garvagh Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1600 and E and A Ritchie Charolais heifer and bull calf £1580, Stabiliser £1550, Stabiliser £1550.

Just over 300 dropped calves sold to £575 for bull calves, £560 for heifer calves and £280 for Friesian bulls.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Ivan Tanner, Castlerock Charolais £575, John Hunter, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus £570, Ivan Tanner Belgian Blue £570, Charolais £545, Belgian Blue £530, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Simmental £530, AP Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £520 and AP Redmond (3) £510, Fairmount Farm (2) Aberdeen Angus £510.

Heifer calves sold to: J Beattie, Ballymoney £560, £550, £500, £490, Wm Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £480, Fairmount Farm Aberdeen Angus £480, K Kirkwood, Millisle (2) Charolais £475 and Wm Warwick, Belgian Blue £475.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Thomas Fullerton, Maghera £280, John Graham, Glenwherry £280, Thomas Fullerton (3) £260, WW and JW Patton, Newtownards £215, J McKendry, Cullybackey £210, D McKay, Broughshane £210 and D McKay, Broughshane 205.

230 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1160 presented by TP Crawford, Kircubbin.

Heifers sold to £555 over for a Limousin 380kg at £935 offered by D and J O’Donnell, Newtowncrommelin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S Murray, Crumlin (3) Limousin 190kg £565 (297), Limousin 210kg £620 (295), Limousin 210kg £620 (295), TP Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 200kg £590 (295), WA Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 260kg £740 (284) and S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 240kg £675 (281).

301-350kgs

DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 340kg £930 (273), local farmer (2) Limousin 330kg £860 (260), Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 330kg £830 (251), TD Weatherup, Carrickfergus Charolais 350kg £880 (251), D and J O’Donnell, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 310kg £760 (245), TP Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 330kg £805 (243), WA Hagan, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 330kg £805 (243) and local farmer Simmental 310kg £755.

351kg and over

T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 360kg £970 (269), TP Crawford, Kircubbin (2) Limousin 360kg £945 (262), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 420kg £1050 (250), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 390kg £965 (247), TP Crawford (2) Limousin 380kg £940 (247) and WA Hagan, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 360kg £890 (247).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Local farmer Limousin 270kg £760 (281), George Mills, Glenarm Charolais 250kg £680 (272), local farmer Limousin 250kg £680 (272), George Mills Limousin 270kg £720 (266), Limousin 270kg £705 (261), W Millar, Antrim (2) Charolais 250kg £640 (256) and WA Hagan Charolais 240kg £600 (250).

301-350kgs

M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £850 (274), local farmer (2) Limousin 310kg £770 (248), M Moffett Limousin 340kg £840 (247), L Coulter, Nutts Corner (2) Charolais 320kg £770 (240), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £750 (234) and George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry (2) Simmental 350kg 3820 (234).

351kg and over

D and J O’Donnell, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 380kg £935 (246), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 380kg £930 (244), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 390kg £920 (235), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 400kg £930 (232), Alex Knox, Broughshane Charolais 420kg £945 (225), P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 420kg £930 (221), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 370kg £810 (218) and DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £850 (218).

Tuesday, June 1, 2021: An entry of 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a good steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £710 over for a Limousin 470kg at £2080 presented by J Duffin, Ballygally.

Heifers sold to £600 over for an Aberdeen Angus 560kg at £1160 offered by Ian Gibson, Broughshane.

Heifers 0-500kgs

Mrs M Rafferty, Garvagh Limousin 220kg £595 (270), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 360kg £840 (233), WA Weatherup, Comber Charolais 420kg £900 (214), local farmer Limousin 400kg £855 (213), J Duffin, Limousin 390kg £830 (212), Limousin 440kg £930 (211), McCready McCartney, Antrim Charolais 500kg £1030 (206), WA Weatherup Simmental 480kg £980 (204) and Ian Gibson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1000 (204).

501kg and over

Ian Gibson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1160 (207) and Jim Allen, Larne Simmental 510kg £1020 (200).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 470kg £1180 (251), WE and NE Forsythe, Gilford Limousin 400kg £980 (245), Limousin 400kg £950 (237), Limousin 380kg £885 (232), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 480kg £1090 (227), Mark Forsythe, Gilford Limousin 460kg £1030 (223), Mrs M Rafferty, Garvagh Limousin 400kg £890 (222) and WE and E Forsythe Limousin 410kg £910 (222).

501kg and over

JPF O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 530kg £1200 (226), Charolais 540kg £1220 (225), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue 530kg £1190 (224), WA Weatherup, Comber Limousin 590kg £1300 (220), E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1090 (213), WG Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1215 (213), Andrew McMaster, Ardkeen Limousin 640kg £1350 (210) and McCready McCartney Charolais 530kg £1110 (209).

Wednesday, June 2, 2021: An entry of 1313 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 600p per kg for a Texel 20kg at £120 offered by Al Gault, Newtownabbey and to a top per head of £135 for 31.5kg Charollais presented by B McAllister, Kells.

Fat hoggets sold £149 for a pen of super Texels 29.5kg from C Millar, Kilrea.

Fat ewes sold to £196.

Spring lambs (1008)

Al Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 20kg £120 (600), A Coulter, Doagh 5 Texel 21kg £125 (595), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 4 Beltex 19.5kg 3116 (594), George Barr, Larne 24 Texel 19kg £110 (579), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 13 Texel 22kg £127 (577), G Irwin, Ballyclare 5 Texel 20kg £115 (575), John McCabe, Nutts Corner 2 Texel 21kg £120 (571), I Morrison, Dunloy 51 Texel 20kg £114 (570), K Dobbin, Ballycastle 12 Texel 20kg £114 (570), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 19kg £108 (568), L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 13 Texel 22kg £125 (568), John Kennedy and Partners, Ballywalter 10 Texel 22kg £125 (568).

Top prices per head: C Millar, Kilrea 10 Texel 29.5kg £149, B McAllister, Kells 2 Charollais 31.5kg £135, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 30kg £132, A Davidson, Broughshane 1 Dorset 27.5kg £130, James Scroggie, Armagh 2 Texel 23.5kg £130, R Kirk, Bushmills 2 Texel 29kg £130, D Gaston, Carnlough 1 Texel 31kg £129, Brendan Ward, Glenarm 2 Beltex 26.5kg £128, David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 3 Texel 23.5kg £128, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 13 Texel 22kg £127 and James Sheppard, Larne 2 Texel 23kg £127.

Fat ewes (305)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£156

Texel - £120-£196

Crossbred - £88-£118