Bullocks selling to £2100 and 458ppk at Newtownstewart Mart

Bullocks selling to £2100 and 458ppk.
Heifers to £2620 and £1880 over weight and fat cows to £1910 and 313ppk.
Bullocks and bulls: S Stevenson Sion Mills 595kgs £2100, 590kgs £2030; R Chambers Strabane 540kgs £1990, 530kgs £1955, 515kgs £1960, 500kgs £1880 and £1850, 480kgs £1745, 490kgs £1700, 425kgs £1580, 455kgs £1550, 475kgs £1520. P Conway Newtownstewart 600kgs £1890, 535kgs £1770; a Gortin farmer 390kgs £1785, 330kgs £1540 and £1455, 355kgs £1500, 395kgs £1475. S Hamilton Urney 550kgs £1700, 455kgs £1290.
Other bullocks sold from £900 up.
Heifer prices: F McAleer Plumbridge 740kgs £2620, 770kgs £2570, 665kgs £2380; P J Casey Strabane 650kgs £2175, 625kgs £2155, 600kgs £1990 and £1935; S Stevenson Sion Mills 610kgs £2000; P Conway Newtownstewart 570kgs £1890 and £1860, 495kgs £1680, 395kgs £1405 and a Gortin farmer 380kgs £1575 and £1320, 320kgs £1410 and £1285, 400kgs £1400, 345kgs £1340.
Other heifers sold from £515 up.
Fat cows sold from £182 to £313 for a 610kg Limousin offered by Matt Browne Crewe.