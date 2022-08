Bullocks selling to £2290 at Hilltown

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £140, Dromara farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £128, Cabra farmer £128, Kilkeel farmer £124, Mayobridge farmer £120, Dromara farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £114, Rostrevor farmer £106 and Hilltown farmer £96, Rostrevor farmer £94.

Fat lambs: Bryansford farmer £128 for 25.9kg (494ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 21.4kg (514ppk), Bryansford farmer £106 for 21.8kg (486ppk), Dromore farmer £102 for 24kg (425ppk), Downpatrick farmer £101.50 for 24.6kg (412ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 23kg (435ppk), Dromore farmer £100 for 23.5kg (426ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for23kg (430ppk), Bryansford farmer £98 for 21.8kg (449ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97 for 21.4kg (453ppk), Kilkee farmer £96 for 21.4kg (448ppk), Shinn farmer £95.50 for 23kg (415ppk), Mayobridge farmer £95 for 22.5kg (422ppk), Hilltown farmer £94.50 for 23.1kg (409ppk), Hilltown farmer £92.50 for 22.4kg (412ppk), Hilltown farmer £92 for 21.5kg (428ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91 for 21.6kg (421ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 20.6kg (437ppk), Rostrevor farmer £89.50 for 20.5kg (437ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 20.6kg (432ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88.50 for 20.5kg (432ppk) and Hilltown farmer £86 for 20.3kg (424ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £89 for 19.8kg (449ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 18.9kg (460ppk), Castlewellan farmer £86.50 for 19.6kg (441ppk), Rostrevor farmer £86 for 19.8kg (434ppk), Crossgar farmer £85 for 19.3kg (440ppk), Leitrim farmer £84 for 18.2kg (461ppk), Hilltown farmer £83.50 for 18kg (464ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 17.8kg (466ppk), Kilkeel farmer £83 for 17.2kg (483ppk), Rostrevor farmer £82 for 17.7kg (463ppk), Cabra farmer £81 for 17.6kg (460ppk), Dromara farmer £80.50 for 17.4kg (463ppk), Rostrevor farmer £78.50 for 16.8kg (467ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 16.8kg (464ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £76 for 16.2kg (469ppk), Hilltown farmer £75.50 for 15.7kg (481ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 16.1kg (465ppk), Rostrevor farmer £74 for 15.1kg (490ppk), Kilkeel farmer £73 for 14.6kg (500ppk), Rostrevor farmer £73 for 15.4kg (474ppk), Hilltown farmer £72.50 for 14.9kg (486ppk), Ballyward farmer £72 for 14.4kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £69 for 14.1kg (489ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £68.50 for 14.4kg (475ppk), Cabra farmer £67 for 13.4kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £66.50 for 13.2kg (504ppk), Kilkeel farmer £66 for 13.6kg (485ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £63 for 13kg (484ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 27th August saw fat cows sell to £1890, heifers to £1560 and bullocks to £2290.

Fat cows: Rathfriland farmer £1890 for 972kg AA (194ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1590 for 766kg AA (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1580 for 686kg Limousin (230ppk), Dunngannon farmer £1550 for 702kg CH (220ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1470 for 702kg Charolais (209ppk), Dunngannon farmer £1460 for 650kg CH (224ppk) and Downpatrick farmer £1200 for 608kg Charolais (197ppk).

Cows and calves: Katesbridge farmer £1680, Castlewellan farmer £1610, Rathfriland farmer £1420, Cabra farmer £1310, Rathfriland farmer £1260, Mayobridge farmer £1250, Rathfriland farmer £1200, Lisburn farmer £1140 and Newry farmer £1130.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1270 for 412kg (308ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 386kg (253ppk), Rostrevor farmer £790 for 294kg (268ppk), Rostrevor farmer £780 for 348kg (224ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £680 for 326kg (208ppk), Newry farmer £650 for 310kg (209ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £630 for 250kg (252ppk and Ballynahinch farmer £570 for 246kg (231ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1440 for 504kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1270 for 416kg (305ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1150 for 464kg (247ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1110 for 498kg (223ppk), Rostrevor farmer £930 for 422kg (220ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £900 for 368kg (244ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £870 for 310kg (280ppk), Newry farmer £850 for 328kg (259ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £730 for 298kg (245ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1560 for 648kg Charolais (240ppk), Newry farmer £1350 for 616kg SIM (219ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1300 for 614kg Belgian Blue (211ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1260 for 524kg CH (240ppk), Dromara farmer £1190 for 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (233ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1170 for 556kg Fleckvieh (210ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 506kg Aberdeen Angus (229ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1120 for 500kg Limousin (224ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1080 for 484kg Charolais (223ppk), Hilltown farmer £1060 for 478kg Charolais (222ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1020 for 482kg Hereford (211ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 468kg Limousin (213ppk), Castlewellan farmer £940 for 382kg Limousin (246ppk), Dromara farmer £900 for 386kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (233ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £880 for 388kg Charolais (226ppk).