Bullocks selling to £2350 for 460kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
J S Aiken, Killybrack 460k £2350; 435k £2220; 650k £2720, Jas McCrossan, Mountjoy 465k £2080; 430k £1940; 680k £2780; 620k £2350, Patrick Bradley, Loughmacrory 465k £2150 and £2050; 375k £1720; 510k £2150, N Conway, Mullaslin 495k £2180; 625k £2460, G McGrade, Trillick 305k £1500; 410k £1710, B Maguire, Mountfield 490k £2030, D Beattie, Gillygooley 540k £2230; 560k £2310; 500k £2000; 535k £2100, T Teague, Trillick 510k £2050, F Ferris, Leglands 710k £2850; 745k £2910; 645k £2470, H McCarney, Fintona 660k £2620 and £2600; 725k £2890, S McCaffrey, Campsie 665k £2610; 585k £2270; 570k £2190, S O’Kane, Gillygooley 685k £2680; 705k £2690, Nigel Young, Castlederg 575k £2250; 635k £2440, Gary Conway, Loughmacrory 610k £2340; 630k £2350, I Clements, Gortaclare 600k £2310; 550k £2080, P McGrath, Dooish 630k £2400; 690k £2580, Alan Armstrong, Gillygooley 735k £2750; 740k £2740 and £2780; 775k £2800, Ivan Jobb, Fintona 730k £2740; 765k £2800, D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross 650k £2460, Robert Clarke, Lislaird 580k £2060; 505k £1820 and W J Hamilton, Castlederg 590k £2150; 625k £2240; 645k £2200.
Heifers
F McGlinchey, Castlederg 460k £2210, W T Nethery, Drumquin 450k £2080; 435k £1940; 495k £2100; 515k £2220, M J Ruthledge, Castlederg 440k £2000; 350k £1570; 355k £1590, C Donaghy, Carrickmore 480k £2060, Ian Hamilton, Castlederg 495k £2100, H Colton, Dromore 480k £2030, M McElhinney, Claudy 425k £1790; 405k £1700; 430k £1780, J Farley, Sixmilecross 545k £2280; 505k £2110; 565k £2210, W J Smyth, Strabane 570k £2370, I Jobb, Fintona 600k £2480, D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross 510k £2080; 540k £2100, Paul McGlinn, Brackey 625k £2540; 555k £2240, P Harvey, Castlederg 570k £2380; 395k £2000, Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 590k £2350, Des Millar, Sion Mills 525k £2080, R and D Laird, Donemana 525k £2060; 515k £2010, K Ward, Mullaslin 545k £2150, J Bratton, Lack 315k £1530; 305k £1480, S McElhinney, Park 375k £1710; 350k £1630; 360k £1580 and S McGlinchey, Castlederg 365k £1610.
Fat cows
W T Nethery, Drumquin 630k £406; 710k £348, F McGlinchey, Castlederg 530k £342, J Gormley, Carrickmore 780k £336, Ian Warnock, Plumbridge 780k £334; 670k £308, R McConnell, Killymore 690k £332; 660k £324; 640k £312, T Connolly, Beragh 750k £3148 and C Devine, Strabane 660k £314.
Friesian cows
G Wilson, Sixmilecross 800k £328, A McKelvey, Meaghy 540k £272, J Curran, Dromore 620k £262; 590k £258; 670k £242, M Davis, Dromore 540k £260; 600k £224; 690k £220 and A S McFarland, Omagh 600k £238; 530k £238.
Weanlings
B Patterson, Altamuskin £1660 and £1600 Simmental bulls; £1610 Simmental heifers, C Devine, Strabane £1630 Limousin bull, R W Loane, Kesh, £1600 Charolais bull; £1480 Limousin bull, R McMenamin, Tullycar £1490 Limousin heifer, B McGinn, Trillick £1470 (2) Limousin bulls, A Irwin, Drumquin £1430 Charolais bull, S McCauley, Bellanaleck £1400 Aberdeen Angus bull; £1370 Hereford bull, P Moss, Scraghey £1380 Limousin bull, H O’Neill, Tummery £1360 Belgian Blue bull; £1300 Belgian Blue heifer and J S Mitchell, Castlederg £1320 (2); £1240 (5) Aberdeen Angus heifers.
Dropped Calves
R Kerr, Drumquin £1200 Charolais bull, A Gibson, Beragh £1030 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Moore, Fintona £985 Limousin heifer; £985 Limousin bull, G McDermott, Mountfield £10235 Limousin bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £980 Hereford bull, R S Crawford, Fintona £975 Limousin bull; £700 (2) Friesian bulls, T McClure, Beragh £930 Belgian Blue bull; £870 Belgian Blue heifer, A Rennie, Mountjoy £900 and £890 Aberdeen Angus bulls, T Donohie, Derrylin £870 Aberdeen Angus bulls and W D Donald, Newtownstewart £870 Aberdeen Angus heifer.