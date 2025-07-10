Bullocks selling to £2390 for a 640kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart
Bullocks to £2390 for a 640kg Charolais at £373ppk
Bullocks
Florencecourt producer 495kg Aberdeen Angus at £1970, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010, 525kg Aberdeen Angus at £2020, 560kg Aberdeen Angus at £2220, 585kg Aberdeen Angus at £2250; Aughnacloy producer 590kg Charolais at £2300, 585kg Belgian Blue at £2180, 580kg Charolais at £2320, 655kg Charolais at £2370, 650kg Belgian Blue at £2390, 585kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £2220, 640kg Charolais at £2390, 560kg Limousin at £2170, 600kg Limousin at £2370; Derrylin producer 340kg Aubrac at £1490; Irvinestown producer 465kg Charolais at £1780 and Derrygonnelly producer 415kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540, 455kg Hereford at £1640.
A special entry of dairy stock sold to at £2780 for a Swedish Red calved heifer born 2023.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £2040 paid for a 405kg Limousin steer.
White heifers ranged from £800 to £1910 for a 435kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Castlederg producer 405kg Limousin steer at £2040, 435kg Charolais heifer at £1910, 460kg Charolais bull at £2000; Garrison producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 10kg Charolais steer at £1680, 325kg Charolais steer at £1570, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1510; Kesh producer 320kg Limousin bull at £1590, 425kg Limousin bull at £1710, 310kg Limousin heifer at £1440; Enniskillen producer 210kg Charolais bull at £1110, 241kg Charolais bull at £1140, 395kg Limousin heifer at £1510, 315kg Charolais bull at £1670; Brookeborough producer 325kg Charolais steer at £1690, 341kg Limousin bull at £1580; Kesh producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 225kg Charolais bull at £1140, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 280kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 225kg Charolais heifer at £1040; Enniskillen producer 315kg Charolais steer at £1670, 395kg Limousin heifer at £1510, 255kg Limousin heifer at £1190; Ederney producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £1600, 250kg Limousin heifer at £1240, 300kg Charolais steer at £1670, 245kg Charolais heifer at £1130; Irvinestown producer 245kg Charolais steer at £1270, 295kg Charolais steer at £1640, 275kg Charolais steer at £1510; Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais steer at £1770, 365kg Charolais steer at £1780, 350kg Charolais steer at £1760, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1590; Florencecourt producer 215kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1030, 340kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1600, 330kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1310; Fivemiletown producer 465kg Charolais bull at £2040, 395kg Charolais bull at £1880, 390kg Charolais bull at £1990, 330kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1440, 305kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1490; Lisbellaw producer 400kg Charolais steer at £1950, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1610, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1820, 355kg Charolais steer at £1850 and Garrison producer 265kg Simmental bull at £1100, 390kg Simmental heifer at £1450, 355kg Charolais bull at £1560, 280kg Charolais heifer at £1240.
Heifers
Forward lots sold to 396ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £2060.
Medium weights to 431ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1810.
Light weights to 438ppk paid for a 340kg Charolais at £1490.
Springfield producer Charolais 520kg at £2060; Trillick producer Charolais 550kg at £2060, Charolais 460kg at £1830; Irvinestown producer Charolais 470kg at £1870; Enniskillen producer Charolais 410kg at £1800, Charolais 415kg at £1890 and Kinawley producer Charolais 420kg at £1720.
Sucklers
Suckler cows sold to £2720 paid for a Shorthorn cow with Hereford Charolais bull calf at foot.
Newtownbutler producer Shorthorn cow with Charolais bull at £2720; Derrylin producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2600; Enniskillen producer Simmental cow with Limousin heifer at £2280; Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2220 and Tempo producer in-calf Shorthorn cow at £2280 and Boho producer in-calf Charolais cow at £2540, in-calf Limousin cow at £1960.
Fat cows
Coa producer Limousin 795kg at £2700 339ppk; Tempo producer Limousin 695kg at £2380 342ppk; Killadeas producer Shorthorn 590kg at £2210 374ppk; Enniskillen producer Charolais 630kg at £2130 338ppk, Simmental 605kg at £2010 332ppk and Belleek producer Charolais bull 760kg at £2290 301ppk.
Drop calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to at £880 for a Charolais and heifers to at £740 for a Charolais.
Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £880, Charolais heifer at £740, Charolais heifer at £720; Maguiresbridge producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £405, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325; Newtownbutler producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £575, Charolais bull at £860 and Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £590, Charolais heifer at £510.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.