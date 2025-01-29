Bullocks selling to £2590 for 810kg at Omagh Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monday 27th January 2025: Onwards and upwards is the best description of last Monday’s sale, as both heifers and bullocks averaged over £3 per kilo.

Bullocks

K Hume, Artigarvan 810k £2590, K Doherty, Strabane 690k £2290; 695k £2240; 785k £2320, R McFarland, Crosh 600k £2000, William Doherty, Strabane 655k £2180; 670k £2060, F P Dolan, Killeter 615k £1990, D McKinney, Fintona 590k £1980; 540k £1850; 550k £1860; 580k £1990, M Ward, Mullaslin 525k £1830, R Robinson, Donemana 505k £1730; 445k £1400, J McBeth, Artigarvan 535k £1750; 450k £1460, R Bradley, Greencastle 515k £1690; 360k £1290; 390k £1300, Roy Giboney, Beragh 590k £1880; 580k £1830, T McKenna, Beragh 535k £1660, G McCrory, Greencastle 520k £1600, I Clements, Gortaclare 585k £1780; 595k £1800; 525k £1590, C Devine, Strabane 425k £1520; 410k £1460; 420k £1460, F Donnelly, Trillick 460k £1590; 470k £1520; 425k £1340, G Dolan, Ederney 465k £1580, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 460k £1520 and £1580, N McNulty, Dromore 410k £1290; 400k £1220; 340k £1090, M Coyle, Douglas Bridge 475k £1470; 420k £1270, M C Doherty, Strabane 330k £1210 and R Moffitt, Ederney 350k £1230.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

William Gamble, Donemana 595k £2060; 540k £1890; 525k £1820; 530k £1830, G Dolan, Ederney 530k £1960; 555k £1800; 490k £1790, R McFarland, Crosh 560k £2030; 460k £1580, C Donnelly, Eskra 505k £1820 and £1800; 515k £1810; 430k £1520, M Ward, Mullaslin 530k £1850; 525k £1830; 585k £1950; 615k £1970, G McKay, Drumquin 530k £1790; 560k £1850; 615k £1960, William Irvine, Ederney 550k £1800, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 505k £1620; 475k £1490, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 500k £1770; 495k £1720; 425k £1410, M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 440k £1490; 495k £1560; 480k £1530, J Bratton, Lack 425k £1430, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 430k £1440; 375k £1220; 415k £1340, R Bradley, Greencastle 450k £1450, D Rennie, Beragh 470k £1500, M Maguire, Ederney 460k £1460, J McBeth, Artigarvan 485k £1490 and D McGerrigle, Donemana 390k £1270; 330k £1140.

Fat cows

Strabane Producer 660k £302 (£1993), S Loughran, Dunamore 590k £284, William Johnston, Lack 600k £280; 820k £254 (£2080), Patk Donnelly, Dunamore 600k £279, I Evans, Lack 420k £279, B McManus, Derrylin 590k £279, C Devine, Strabane 620k £275; 580k £268, P Conway, Cashel 690k £273, W P McKane, Newtownstewart 680k £272 and P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 630k £272.

Friesian cows

N Jackson, Dromore 660k £216; 720k £207; 590k £200, O Owens, Sixmilecross 610k £207, D Alexander, Omagh 880k £200; 640k £189, T R Smyth, Castlederg 730k £199 and J Elliot, Castlederg 610k £195; 650k £185.

Fat bulls

B McManus, Derrylin 890k £235, M Ward, Mullaslin 990k £220 and G Hawkes, Omagh 850k £217.

Dairy cows

A McGovern, Fivemiletown £3100; £3050 and £3000 calved heifers, W D Donald, Legnabraid £2620 (2) and £2510 calved heifers and N Jackson, Dromore £2500 and £2450 calved heifers.

Weanlings

W P McKane, Newtownstewart £1230 Charolais bull, R Moffitt, Ederney £1150 and £950 Limousin heifers, J J Baxter, Knockmoyle £1050 and £960 Simmental bulls and R Johnston, Ederney £1040 and £1010 Limousin heifers.

Dropped calves

R Johnston, Ederney £800 and £650 Limousin heifers, D Rennie, Beragh £760 Charolais bull; £730 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart £655 and £610 Charolais heifers, D Maguire, Trillick £645, £635 and £620 Belgian Blue bulls, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £620 and £580 Belgian Blue bulls, William Rankin, Killen £600 Charolais bull, M Beattie, Fintona £580 Fleckvieh bull and S A Wilson, Omagh £580 Simmental bull.

Wednesday 22nd January 2025: Sale of wintered suckled calves - Trade rose to a new level for a sale of 300 calves, which saw the top calves making over £1900 and quality lightweights all selling over £4 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

R J Mowbray, Droit 515k £1910; 510k £1860; 450k £1640; 530k £1820, H B Coll, Drumquin 420k £1800 (428 pence per kilo), D McConnell, Gortin 530k £1800, K McNulty, Dromore 490k £1720, M Teague, Dromore 530k £1700; 500k £1640, J Teague, Dromore 490k £1670, M Scott, Newtownstewart 420k £1530, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 410k £1470; 400k £1430, R Gormley, Drumquin 410k £1420, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 455k £1570 and Jas Love, Fintona 425k £1450; 410k £1400.

Lightweights

J McKernan, Creggan 315k £1420; 310k £1300; 270k £1340, T J Kane, Castlederg 310k £1370; 320k £1280; 265k £1130, R McGovern, Tattyreagh 330k £1400, S Mellon, Fintona 335k £1390, D McFadden, Mountfield 330k £1380, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 310k £1280, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 305k £1260, M McNamee, Plumbridge 235k £1020; 240k £980, C Donaghy, Creggan 300k £1280, A Gallagher, Killeter 280k £1180; 295k £1190 and C Potter, Pomeroy 280k £1140.

Heifers

S Mellon, Fintona 410k £1560; 375k £1500; 340k £1290, B McGinn, Trillick 425k £1480; 345k £1240 (3), K McNulty, Dromore 425k £1420; 410k £1300; 420k £1270, D E McFadden, Mountfield 305k £1250 (2); 400k £1510; 320k £1210, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 350k £1410 (2), J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 330k £1300, J McKernan, Creggan 320k £1210, Jas McConnell, Gortin 375k £1370; 285k £1280, M Teague, Dromore 345k £1240, J Keenan, Rouskey 335k £1270; 255k £1060; 295k £1110, M E Carson, Drumlegagh 315k £1130 (2), J Walsh, Arvalee 320k £1130; 315k £1120, D Farrell, Ederney 385k £1320, M McCaville, Envagh 230k £900 (2), A Gallagher, Killeter 295k £1110 and L McLaughlin, Dooish 260k £960 (2).