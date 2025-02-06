Bullocks selling to £2600 at Omagh Mart, heifers to £2490
Bullocks
Calbragh Farms, Drumlea 675k £2460; 625k £2190; 610k £2120; 665k £2280, T MacRory, Ballygawley 825k £2610; 750k £2550; 745k £2420; 720k £2300, N Doherty, Killeter 590k £2070; 645k £2240; 655k £2230, William Irvine, Ederney 575k £2000; 720k £2360; 600k £2030, K B McKenna, Cabragh 690k £2380; 670k £2220; 690k £2240; 720k £2440, M Ferris, Leglands 635k £2200; 610k £1980, W T Nethery, Drumquin 810k £2380, Paul MacRory, Ballygawley 690k £2350, H McAleer, Edenderry 670k £2250; 660k £2190, H Keys, Fivemiletown 570k £1950; 530k £1820; 605k £2070, S McGlinchey, Carrickmore 575k £1970; 595k £1960; 575k £1850, P Cassidy, Lettercarn 510k £1720; 420k £1560, M Mullan, Mullaslin 530k £1790; 545k £1820, T D McPhilomey, Omagh 520k £1740; 460k £1540, T Hall, Donemana 620k £1960; 630k £2000, K Cassidy, Lettercarn 420k £1740; 450k £1740; 395k £1500, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 415k £1680; 435k £1580; 455k £1600, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore 425k £1670; 360k £1440, P Teague, Greencastle 425k £1510, R Hemphill, Drumquin 460k £1600; 430k £1500, A Hughes, Creggan 455k £1580; 485k £1670; 445k £1530, B Moss, Scraghey, 325k £1460; 360k £1500; 380k £1550; 350k £1400 and A and R Millar, Sion Mills 365k £1290; 345k £1150; 415k £1410.
Heifers
D and A Monaghan, Dunamore 760k £2490; 715k £2080, T McKinley, Botera 640k £2380; 545k £1770; 540k £1700, M J Rutledge, Castlederg 585k £2070; 575k £2000, R Crawford, Droit 590k £2170; 555k £1860; 490k £1710, G Corry, Trillick 520k £1850; 535k £1840; 480k £1750; 485k £1870, T MacRory, Ballygawley 735k £2410, William Irvine, Ederney 695k £2140, A Hughes, Creggan 515k £1760; 410k £1480; 425k £1460, V O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 510k £1700; 585k £1860; 565k £1760, F Haughey, Fintona 505k £1660; 535k £1730, P Teague, Greencastle 535k £1750; 465k £1630, I R Smith, Cookstown 515k £1680; 595k £1900; 570k £1820, J T Meenagh, Carrickmore 615k £1980; 430k £1460, J McBeth, Artigarvan 505k £1620; 490k £1580, P Slevin, Dromore 565k £1800; 485k £1650, G Hannigan, Donaghanie Rectory 515k £1600; 505k £1580; 510k £1590, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 425k £1560; 390k £1350, M O’Kane, Drumquin 455k £1620, M Mullan, Mullaslin 420k £1490, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 480k £1650; 440k £1500, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 350k £1410; 330k £1410; 330k £1280; 350k £1350, B Moss, Scraghey, 385k £1420; 325k £1110 and Peter O’Kane, Drumquin 295k £1130 (3).
Fat cows
M Davis, Killeter 580k £322, John Reid, Newtownstewart 600k £294, S Porter, Kilclean 610k £288; 560k £272, L Hamilton, Drumlea 770k £284; 730k £258; 490k £256, James McBride, Strabane 780k £282, J P McCullagh, Plumbridge 390k £280, A McElmurray, Arvalee 600k £278; 590k £258; 570k £256, Alan Crockett, Castlederg 840k £274 (£2300); 790k £268, D Breslin, Drumquin 600k £268 and John Teague, Dromore 780k £264.
Friesian cows
J Curran, Dromore 500k £250, R Irwin, Ardstraw 860k £224, R Alexander, Tarlim 730k £224; 680k £204 and J Begley, Carrickmore 820k £212.
Fat bulls
D Holland, Urney 820k £240, S Hannigan, Dromore 830k £222 and D Baxter, Killymore 820k £212.
Weanlings
T Connolly, Beragh £1210; £1200 and £1180 Charolais bulls, R Moffitt, Ederney £1200 Limousin heifer, R W Loane, Kesh £1180 and £1150 Limousin bulls; £960 Limousin heifer, A Baxter, Lislap £1040 Limousin heifer, C McCarron, Dromore £1090 Charolais heifer, B Gormley, Drumquin £1000 Charolais heifer, S Quinn, Reaghan £1000 (3) Hereford bulls and R Smyth, Drumquin £970 Belgian Blue bulls (3).
Dropped calves
Michael O’Kane, Drumquin £830 Charolais bull, P Healy, Drumquin £800 and £740 Belgian Blue heifers, P K Donnelly, Beragh £720 and £680 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R T Sproule, Strabane £690 Aberdeen Angus bull; £590 Aberdeen Angus heifer, J Oliver, Dromore £670 Belgian Blue heifer; £655 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Warnock, Trillick £60 Limousin bull; £545 Limousin heifer, A Ruthledge, Fintona £660 Belgian Blue heifer; £650 Belgian Blue bull, G Smith, Seskinore £660 Limousin bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £650 Hereford bull, L Turner, Drumquin £625 Hereford bull, B Grimes, Beragh £570 Belgian Blue bull; £545 Belgian Blue heifer, J Kelson, Rock £555 Belgian Blue heifer and R Tait, Newtownstewart £540 Simmental bull.