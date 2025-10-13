A large entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £2680, £2025 over weight, at Newtownstewart Mart.

Heifers to £2220 £1725 over weight and fat cows to £3460 and 329.5 ppk.

Suckled calves to £2020 and 565ppk for bull calves and £1830 and 600ppk for heifers.

Bullock and bull prices: V K Arthur 705kgs £2680, 625kgs £2650, £2250 and £2200, 630kgs £2520, 660kgs £2470, 650kgs £2450 and £2380,640kgs £2360, 600kgs £2330, £2250 £2230 £2220, £2190, £2090 and £1900, 570kgs £2250,£2160 and £2000, 620kgs £2310, 580 £2080; P Connolly V Bridge 480kgs £2340, 520kgs £2090; R J Maguire Dromore 575kgs £2290, 605kgs £2250, 525kgs £2150 and £2130, 515kgs £2090. Ms Irvine-Haffey Lack 585kgs £2200, 455kgs £1795; D McKinley 495kgs £2185,485kgs £1990, 460kgs £1795. A Kerrigan 580kgs £2020, 515kgs £1855, 500kgs £1800 and E McCloskey Dungiven 500kgs £1940, 465kgs £1860, 440kgs £1580.

Other bullocks sold from £1175 up.

Heifer prices; William McKean Fyfin 620kgs £2220 and £2130, 575kgs £2100, 585kgs £2180, 510kgs £1890; J F Devine 475kgs £2200, 425kgs £1670; T McGlinchey Castlederg 580kgs £2055, 490kgs £1970; Ms Irvine-Haffey 515kgs £1930, 480kgs £1690. A Gortin farmer 465kgs £1840, 435kgs £1600.

Other heifers sold from £900 up.

Fat Cows; D C McAskie Omagh 1050kgs 329.5ppk £3460; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 800kgs £330, 790kgs £299, 725kgs £295; J F Devine 800kgs £330 R Monteith Castlederg 760kgs £312; M Moore Drumquin 630kgs £312; C Devine Claudy 660kgs £280; N Devine Donemana 685kgs £259; Irvine-Haffey 720kgs £231 and L Devine Strabane 605kgs £256.

Other cows sold from £175 up

Suckled calves: Suckled calves met a bumper trade with bull calves selling to £2020 and 565ppk.

Heifer calves sold to £1830 and 600ppk.

Bullock and bulls: Aiden Morris Legnabraid 400kgs £2020; Aiden Maguire Ballymullerty 345kgs £1660, 280kgs £1580, 260kgs £1280; Brian Mullan Strabane 340kgs £1550 305kgs £1460, 270kgs £1370, 290kgs £1370 and £1210; C Devine Claudy 280kgs £1540, 305kgs £1490; R J Thompson Castlederg 410kgs £1500 and B McColgan 300kgs £1490, 275kgs £1320, 260kgs £1240, 240kgs £1120 and £1110.

Heifer calves: Aidan Maguire 330kgs £1830, £1800 and £1555; 310kgs £1560 and £1460, 290kgs £1490, 260kgs £1455 and £1330, 285kgs £1310; B McColgan Gallon 340kgs £1680, 290kgs £1510 and £1380, 275kgs £1220, 250kgs £1060, 230kgs £1060 and £1050; John McShane Glenmornan 380kgs £1600, 335kgs £1510 and C Doherty Artigarvan 295kgs £1490.

Other heifer calves sold from £740 up.

Sheep: Lambs selling to £160; eat ewes to £210.

J R Hemphill 22.50kgs £143; S Lecky 27.50kgs £143; F McKenna 27kgs £142; D McIlwaine 25.50kgs £141.50; J Devine 27kgs £141; S Caldwell 26.50kgs £140; 23kgs £133; A McFarland 24kgs £140; R J Moubray 26kgs £139.50; V Shortt 26.50kgs £139; 27kgs £138.50; G Lecky 27kgs £138; A Reid 27kgs £138; 25kgs £137; K McNamee 24.50kgs £137; P McFarland 25kgs £136; B O'Carolan 25kgs £136; a Gortin farmer 25kgs £135; 23kgs £135; R Henry 25kgs £134.50; D McAskie 24kgs £134.50; D Williamson 24.50kgs £134.50; J Adams 23.50kgs £130; 23kgs £125; J S Keenan 23.50kgs £124 and C McCullagh 21.50kgs £122.

Other lambs sold from £79 up.

Fat ewes: J F Devine £210; J R Hemphill £188 and £178; P McCrossan £168; F McCrossan £168, £142 and £124; a Gortin farmer £154; D McAskie £146; L McMenamin £142; £124 and P B Connolly £133.

Lighter ewes sold from £55 up.