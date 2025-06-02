Bullocks selling to £2780 at Newtownstewart Mart
Fat cows to £2590 and heifers to £2135
Bullock prices: P McConnell Cranagh 815kgs £2780, 780kgs £2730 and £2690, 730kgs £2480, 655kgs £2150; Ross Temple Newtownstewart 730kgs £2590, 720kgs £2410. G McCausland Moyle 625kgs £2215, 600kgs £2155, 610kgs £2145; S Boyd Strabane 370kgs £1460, 315kgs £1200 and D Houston Claudy 340kgs £1330.
Other bullocks and bulls sold from £990 up.
Heifer prices: Ross Temple Newtownstewart 590kgs £2135, Jas Mullan Claudy 650kgs £2100; G Snodgrass Sion Mills 545kgs £1920, 365kgs £1260, 260kgs £1250, 290kgs £1125; K Kelly Gortin 485kgs £1840, 345kgs £1155; C Hood Douglas Bridge 400kgs £1360, 340kgs £1250; S Gallen Castlederg 335kgs £1350, 260kgs £1145 and £1140. D Houston Claudy 330kgs £1290. M Tracey Omagh 370kgs £1275, 290kgs £1260, 350kgs £1185.
Fat cows: A Moore Ardstraw 755kgs £343, 845kgs £289; M Tracey Omagh 700kgs £334; N Kee Douglas Bridge 810kgs £296, 725kgs £267; Jas McDaid Strabane 936kgs £271; Ray Elkin Omagh 685kgs £243, 605kgs £261, 660kgs £235, 615kgs £244; S Boyd Strabane 655kgs £234 and K McIlwaine Tullynadull 765kgs £199.
