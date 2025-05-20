Bullocks selling to £2900 for 800kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
G Doyle, Cookstown 800k £2900; 765k £2660; 660k £2590; 690k £2580, K Hume, Artigarvan 820k £2740; 760k £2600; 760k £2590; 705k £2520, K McShane, Donemana 725k £2840; 705k £2600; 640k £2580, M Davis, Dromore 780k £2700, P Slevin, Clogher 575k £2290; 560k £2160; 620k £2360, K Mills, Dromore 575k £2210; 560k £2100; 550k £2030, Ross Templr, Newtow3nstewart 575k £2180; 620k £2340; 680k £2440, T R Gilmore, Dromore 500k £1890; 570k £2040; 520k £1850, M McGlinchey, Mullaslin 505k £1840, H Henry, Fintona 540k £1930; 480k £1760, Co Armagh Producer 430k £1990 and £1940; 405k £1820; 450k £1880, T Alexander, Archill 445k £1700 and £1670; 285k £1740, H B Coll, Drumquin 315k £1360; 335k £1400, B Coyle, Mullaslin 335k £1410; 310k £1300 and A Lyons, Carrickmore 390k £1490.
Heifers
Robert Rutledge, Castlederg 655k £2460, K Hume, Artigarvan 665k £2370; 645k £2290, K Mills, Dromore 640k £2270, R Rea, Clanabogan 595k £2210, Mary Hackett, Augher 595k £2200; 565k £2160; 540k £2100, G Morris, Broughderg 660k £2200; 625k £2190; 460k £1920 and £1900, N Melaugh, Strabane 620k £2160, G Corcoran, Arvalee 500k £2000; 525k £2100; 540k £2140, W Browne, Clanabogan 495k £1930; 485k £1870; 475k £1770, G McFarland, Beragh 440k £1690; 395k £1630, A Graham, Trillick 430k £1650; 450k £1620, T Alexander, Archill 450 £1670; 425k £1540; 420k £1500, P Mullan, Blackfort 415k £1530; 455k £1600, J Cleary, Dromore 440k £1600, Jas Rodgers, Beragh 435k £1580; 455k £1560, B McKenna, Newtownstewart 315k £1220; 350k £1340; 385k £1460, S Gorman, Mountfield 380k £1450; 355k £1360 and G McQuaid, Irvinestown 360k £1300.
Fat cows
C T McNabb, Drumquin 560k £340; 530k £338; 510k £336; 600k £334, G Boyle, Urney 610k £328; 660k £314, R Rea, Clanabogan 700k £324, N McDermott, Mountfield 560k £310; 540k £280, G Patterson, Castlederg 470k £280, G Donnelly, Trillick 670k £278, M Scott, Newtownstewart 570k £278 and J N Wilson, Corlea 850k £278.
Friesian cows
M Donnelly, Drumquin 500k £290, R Tait, Newtownstewart 670k £244, Jas Oliver, Dromore 720k £240; 570k £214; 590k £210, M McAleer, Carrickmore 510k £238 and D Maguire, Trillick 500k £226.
Dropped calves
K McGrade, Dromore £1020 Belgian Blue bull; £780 Belgian Blue heifer, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £940 and £850 Simmental bulls, M McFarland, Beragh £840 Simmental bull, T Donohoe, Derrylin £830 Belgian Blue bull; £800 Aberdeen Angus bull, P McNally, Clogher £790 Aberdeen Angus bull, R T Sproule, Strabane £780 Aberdeen Angus bull, William McCay, Castlederg £760 Belgian Blue bull, A Patrick, Drumlegagh £745 Hereford bull, L Logue, Trillick £740 and £730 Limousin bulls; £695 and £685 Limousin heifers, J A Morris, Legnabraid, £675 and £660 Limousin heifers and C Leitch, Carncorn £675 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Weanlings
A Allen, Donemana £1640 Blonde bull; £1520 and £1470 Limousin bulls, K McGrade, Dromore £1200 Belgian Blue bull; £960 Hereford heifer, £860 (3) Friesian bulls, M McFarland, Beragh £800 and £630 Friesian bull and D Francis, Fintona £890 Shorthorn heifer.
Wednesday 14th May 2025: Sale of wintered suckled calves - Two hundred calves presented for the final seasonal sale of suckler calves, with all sorts in keen demand.
Bull/bullock calves
P Devine, Newtownstewart 445k £1900; 410k £1680, S McCusker, Dromore 445k £1890, M McCoy, Dromore 350k £1660; 315k £1550; 270k £1240; 235k £1120, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 355k £1680; 380k £1790; 330k £1480; 355k £1520, E McAleer, Dromore 315k £1470; 400k £1650, G McDonagh, Ederney 340k £1550; 330k £1500, A Donnelly, Ederney 305k £1390, J G McCullagh, Plumbridge 305k £1380; 355k £1460; 285k £1290, S Cullen, Ederney 345k £1490; 385k £1580, A Allen, Donemana 350k £1460; 375k £1460, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 385k £1590; 380k £1570, D Gallagher, Dromore 335k £1380, J Farrell, Dromore 340k £1410, J Hunter, Drumquin 400k £1550 and L Ruddy, Strabane 465k £1860.
Heifer calves
K Knox, Lisnarick 305k £1560; 385k £1820, E McAleer, Dromore 345k £1740, G McDonagh, Ederney 320k £1560; 335k £1560, R McAleer, Dromore 375k £1730, S Cullen, Ederney 305k £1320; 275k £1260, K Morris, Gortin 375k £1610; 345k £1390; 430k £1610, K McKeown, Mountjoy 390k £1670; 370k £1580; 335k £1410, M McCoy, Dromore 275k £1280; 300k £1370, K McFadden, Mountfield 280k £1290 and T McCullagh, Greencastle 280k £1290.