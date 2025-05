Bullocks selling to £3090 for 795k at Omagh Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Monday 5th May 2025: The favourable growing conditions has injected new energy into the store trade, with buyers keen to purchase before the down-turn in numbers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks

William Irvine, Ederney 795k £3090; 730k £2750; 605k £2500, J Early, Fintona 670k £2600; 625k £2480 and £2340; 550k £2190, G Skelton, Drumquin 670k £2480, P Conway, Loughmacrory 510k £2170, S McElhone, Donaghmore 540k £2240; 525k £2180; 585k £2320; 495k £2080, N Daly, Omagh 530k £2160; 470k £2040; 460k £1950, C O’Hagan, Eskra 500k £2040; 545k £2180; 445k £2000, M McDermott, Greencastle 610k £2390; 530k £2100; 480k £2030, Loane Partners, Kesh 345k £1710; 440k £2110; 405k £1900; 370k £1870, P J Eves, Kesh 450k £2030, O McCallan, Drumnakilly 440k £1850; 435k £1800, M O’Hagan, Plumbridge 410k £1670; 390k £1690, J J Haughey, Creggan 460k £1850; 430k £1730, William Johnston, Lack 350k £1810, G N Armstrong, Lack 395k £1990; 320k £1560, E and R Conway, Loughmacrory 350k £1480 and S Browne, Killeter 345k £1430.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

L Hamilton, Drumlea 710k £2860, S McElhone, Donaghmore 535k £2160; 560k £2170; 460k £2150; 470k £2000, S McMenamin, Drumquin 600k £2400, M McDermott, Greencastle 550k £2170; 615k £2250, B Goodwin, Dromore 615k £2450, M Loughran, Dunamore 705k £2730, W J Donnell, Strabane 590k £2270, J Keys, Dromore 640k £2430; 480k £2010, F N McGarvey, Dunmoyle 535k £2030, M McNamee, Crockanbouy 580k £2200, C McGovern, Leglands 585k £2170; 495k £1990, S Kelly, Carrickmore 400k £1930; 430k £2010; 420k £1880; 385k £1580, G N Armstrong, Lack 410k £1780; 405k £1700, A Mitchell, Drumquin 450k £1950 and C Quinn, Dungannon 445k £1920.

Fat cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Lyons, Eskra 740k £350; 830k £290; 810k £296; 680k £318, R J Mowbray, Droit 760k £340, S McGeown, Drumlea 770k £328; 680k £316, J McBride, Plumbridge 720k £338; 690k £342, J Sproule, Dromore 680k £338, S McCullagh, Gortin 720k £316, G Morris, Broughderg 540k £354, John Teague, Dromore 600k £318, M Heagney, Teebane 550k £334 and M O’Hagan, Plumbridge 540k £340.

Friesian cows

S Marshall, Ardstraw 840k £260 (£2184), N Jackson, Dromore 760k £244; 760k £212; 570k £246, A Patrick, Drumlegagh 780k £220, C Caldwell, Killen 640k £236, R Clarke, Castlederg 680k £220 and William Keys, Lack 650k £222.

Dropped Calves

M K McCullagh, Glenhull £1130 Belgian Blue bull; £830 Belgian Blue heifer, F N McGarvey, Dunmoyle £1050 and £990 Belgian Blue bulls; £940 Hereford heifer, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £950 Limousin heifer; £945 Limousin bull, R T Sproule, Strabane £860 Aberdeen Angus bull; £715 Aberdeen Angus heifer, K Warnock, Trillick £840 and £785 Limousin bulls, H Maguire, Enniskillen £800 Aberdeen Angus bull; £750 Aberdeen Angus heifer, W Cousins, Botera £90 Charolais bull, A Irwin, Boho £745 and £620 Limousin heifers, T Sinclair, Strabane £740 Limousin bull, S Caldwell, Beragh £700 Aberdeen Angus bull, Ed Bruce, Ballinamallard £690 Charolais bull and J Teague, Dromore £680 Charolais heifer.

Weanlings

Olive Dixon, Sixmilecross £1300 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; £1310 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, P T McMenamin, Leglands £1270 Simmental bull; £1220 Charolais bull, B Patterson, Altamuskin £1260 Simmental bull; £1220 Simmental heifer, K Cassidy, Ederney £1240 Limousin heifer, D Devine, Donemana £1210 Shorthorn bull, Geo Sproule, Castlederg £1180 Charolais bull, J P Moss, Scraghey £1160 and £1140 Simmental bulls, K Latimer, Trillick £1140 Hereford bull, R Kerr, Drumquin £1170 Charolais heifer, K Irvine, Ederney £1100 Charolais bull and K and P Maguire, Enniskillen £1070 Charolais bull.