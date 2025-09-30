Bullocks selling to £3260 per head at Swatragh Mart

Monday 29th September was the annual Charolais suck calf sale which seen a fantastic entry of 360 top quality cattle presented for sale and resulted in a tremendous trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers sold to 784p/kg for a Charolais at 398kg and to a top of £3120 per head the same heifer.

Bullocks sold to 709p/kg for a Charolais at 234kg (£1660) and to a top of £3260 per head for a Charolais at 534kg (610p/kg).

Some of the sample prices

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat cows and Bulls

Dungiven producer, Charolais bull 1370kg £4300 (314), Maghera producer, Limousin cow 680kg £2110 (310) and Limavady producer, Limousin cow 530kg £1570 (296).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Charolais 252kg £1720 (683), Draperstown producer, Charolais 292kg £1990 (682), Dungiven producer, Charolais 262kg £1720 (656), Draperstown producer, Charolais 264kg £1690 (640), Draperstown producer, Limousin 250kg £1590 (636), Draperstown producer, Charolais 276kg £1690 (612), Draperstown producer, Charolais 280kg £1630 (582), Dungiven producer, Charolais 292kg £1690 (579), Claudy producer, Charolais 272kg £1540 (566), Draperstown producer, Charolais 290kg £1610 (555) and Draperstown producer, Charolais 272kg £1510 (555).

300 to 400kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 398kg £3120 (784), Feeny producer, Charolais 338kg £2150 (636), Dungiven producer, Charolais 334kg £2090 (626), Claudy producer, Charolais 312kg £1930 (619), Dungiven producer, Charolais 392kg £2410 (615), Dungiven producer, Charolais 310kg £1900 (613), Claudy producer, Charolais 372kg £2250 (605), Dungiven producer, Charolais 356kg £2150 (604), Claudy producer, Charolais 388kg £2320 (598), Donemana producer, Charolais 340kg £2010 (591) and Maghera producer, Charolais 312kg £1840 (590).

400kg to 500kg (p/kg)

Plumbridge producer, Charolais 426kg £2820 (662), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 412kg £2470 (600), Plumbridge producer, Limousin 412kg £2350 (570), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 444kg £2520 (568), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 430kg £2420 (563), Dungiven producer, Charolais 432kg £2400 (556), Dungiven producer, Charolais 412kg £2280 (553), Donemana producer, Charolais 474kg £2600 (549), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 420kg £2300 (548), Swatragh producer, Charolais 420kg £2280 (543), Maghera producer, Charolais 464kg £2500 (539) and Strabane producer, Charolais 414kg £2200 (531).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Charolais 508kg £2370 (467), Limavady producer, Charolais 510kg £2340 (459), Maghera producer, Charolais 500kg £2220 (444), Limavady producer, Charolais 520kg £2180 (419), Garvagh producer, Charolais 554kg £2270 (410) and Limavady producer, Charolais 600kg £2450 (408).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 234kg £1660 (709), Draperstown producer, Charolais 250kg £1740 (696), Draperstown producer, Charolais 266kg £1790 (673), Dungiven producer, Charolais 280kg £1790 (639), Draperstown producer, Charolais 284kg £1780 (627), Draperstown producer, Charolais 292kg £1820 (623), Claudy producer, Charolais 298kg £1830 (614), Feeny producer, Charolais 276kg £1690 (612), Draperstown producer, Charolais 298kg £1820 (611) and Claudy producer, Limousin 296kg £1760 (595).

300kg to 400kg (p/kg)

Feeny producer, Charolais 362kg £2500 (691), Draperstown producer, Charolais 352kg £2200 (625), Donemana producer, Charolais 388kg £2400 (619), Draperstown producer, Charolais 308kg £1870 (607), Draperstown producer, Charolais 350kg £2120 (606), Dungiven producer, Charolais 302kg £1830 (606), Maghera producer, Charolais 304kg £1820 (599), Dungiven producer, Limousin 318kg £1890 (594), Garvagh producer, Charolais 302kg £1780 (589), Claudy producer, Charolais 306kg £1780 (582), Garvagh producer, Charolais 306kg £1780 (582) and Claudy producer, Charolais 374kg £2170 (580).

400kg to 500kg (p/kg)

Strabane producer, Charolais 478kg £3040 (636), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 420kg £2460 (586), Dungiven producer, Charolais 494kg £2850 (577), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 456kg £2620 (575), Dungiven producer, Charolais 420kg £2380 (567), Strabane producer, Charolais 494kg £2780 (563), Claudy producer, Limousin 406kg £2260 (557), Plumbridge producer, Charolais 426kg £2330 (547), Limavady producer, Charolais 478kg £2610 (546), Dungiven producer, Limousin 456kg £2490 (546), Dungiven producer, Charolais 406kg £2210 (544) and Limavady producer, Charolais 402kg £2180 (542).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Strabane producer, Charolais 534kg £3260 (610), Strabane producer, Charolais 524kg £3180 (607), Draperstown producer, Charolais 504kg £2900 (575), Strabane producer, Charolais 530kg £2640 (498), Limavady producer, Charolais 510kg £2530 (496), Dungiven producer, Charolais 502kg £2480 (494), Dungiven producer, Limousin 520kg £2500 (481), Dungiven producer, Limousin 538kg £2550 (474), Dungiven producer, Charolais 510kg £2400 (471), Dungiven producer, Limousin 540kg £2540 (470), Greysteel producer, Charolais 508kg £2380 (469) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 530kg £2470 (466).

Weekly sheep sale

Saturday 27th September seen a great entry of 2000 sheep at Swatragh which met a steady fat lamb and ewe trade and a super store lamb trade with 1600 lambs and 400 fat ewes and rams entered.

Lambs over 21kg sold to a top of £148.50 for 25 lambs at 26kg and to a top of 634p/kg for 4 lambs at 21.5kg into £136.50.

Lambs under 21kg sold to a top of £145 for 12 lambs at 19.5kg and to a top of 743p/kg for 12 lambs at 19.5kg.

Fat ewes to a top of £202 and Rams to £256 with numerous lots making great prices.

Heavy lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 15 lambs 24kg £144 (600), Dungiven producer, 6 lambs 24.5kg £144.50 (590), Coleraine producer, 5 lambs 24kg £141 (588), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 24kg £141 (587), Tamlaght producer, 1 lamb 24kg £140.50 (585), Magherafelt producer, 2 lambs 25kg £146 (584), Maghera producer, 14 lambs 25kg £145 (580), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 25kg £143.50 (574), Moneymore producer, 2 lambs 25kg £143 (572) and Dungiven producer, 25 lambs 26kg £148.50 (571).

Mid weight lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 21.5kg £136.50 (634), Randalstown producer, 8 lambs 21.5kg £133.50 (620), Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 21.5kg £133.50 (620), Claudy producer, 1 lamb 22kg £135 (614), Park producer, 2 lambs 21kg £129 (614), Swatragh producer, 16 lambs 21.5kg £131.50 (612), Aughnacloy producer, 2 lambs 22kg £134.50 (611), Draperstown producer, 22 lambs 21kg £128.50 (611), Claudy producer, 12 lambs 21kg £128 (609) and Upperlands producer, 3 lambs 21kg £128 (609).

Light lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 12 lambs 19.5kg £145 (743), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 18kg £127 (706), Swatragh producer, 11 lambs 20kg £138 (690), Kilrea producer, 3 lambs 18kg £123.50 (686), Gulladuff producer 1 lamb 19kg £130 (684), Maghera producer, 20 lambs 18.5kg £126.50 (684), Park producer, 6 lambs 18kg £123 (683), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 18kg £122.50 (680), Draperstown producer, 7 lambs 18kg £122 (677) and Kilrea producer, 12 lambs 18kg £121.50 (675).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Aughnacloy producer, 2 lambs 17kg £125.50 (738), Dungiven producer, 15 lambs 16.5kg £119.50 (724), Dungiven producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £125.50 (717), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 17kg £120.50 (709), Crumlin producer, 19 lambs 17kg £120 (705), Park producer, 11 lambs 17.5kg £123 (702), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 16.5kg £114 (691), Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 17kg £117 (688), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 17.5kg £119.50 (682) and Ballyronan producer, 8 lambs 17.5kg £118.50 (677).

Fat ewes

Feeny producer, 1 ewe £202, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £196, Garvagh producer, 6 ewes £190, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £190, Aughnacloy producer, 6 ewes £188, Claudy producer, 4 ewes £186, Gulladuff producer, 14 ewes £185, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £182, Curran producer, 1 ewe £182, Claudy producer, 15 ewes £181, Maghera producer, 5 ewes £176, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £172 and Claudy producer, 10 ewes £171.

Fat rams

Garvagh producer, 1 ram £256, Park producer, 1 ram £222, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £176, Aughnacloy producer, 1 ram £174, Limavady producer, 1 ram £172 and Aughnacloy producer, 1 ram £140.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.