Bullocks selling to £3630 as another record is broken at Omagh Mart
Top prices – Bullocks
John McCallan, Fivemiletown 965k £3630, O Loughran, Mullaslin 740k £2930, R McCrossan, Drumquin 675k £2830; 715k £2700; 685k £2540, J McNulty, Glenmornan 760k £2830; 655k £2610; 605k £2450, M McShane, Artigarvan 725k £2680; 690k £2300, P Brogan, Gortin 670k £2500; 490k £2310, S McMaugh, Eskra 540k £2290; 455k £1830, J Beacom, Trillick 535k £2250; 510k £2080, H Gilmore, Tattycor 560k £2330; 520k £2170; 620k £2320, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 560k £2320 and £2290; 500k £2060; 520k £2110, E Donnelly, Sixmilecross 570k £2330; 620k £2440, D McKinney, Fintona 590k £2380; 595k £2390; 590k £2290, A McElmurray, Arvalee 505k £2040; 545k £2180; 530k £2110, S Mitchell, Eskra 520k £2090, S and L Alexander, Corlea 505k £2080 and £2030; 420k £1900; 305k £1400, O McCallan, Carrickmore 580k £2250 and £2210, T Phillips, Ederney 610k £2340; 555k £2100, F Ferris, Leglands 605k £2320; 580k £2170, S Barrett, Omagh 590k £2250, J Patterson, Drumquin 550k £2050, P Fox, Granagh 460k £2000 and N O McFarland, Crosh 440k £1850; 590k £1930.
Heifers
N Daly, Omagh 665k £2880; 660k £2590; 490k £2010; 480k £1960, Matt Browne, Victoria Bridge 555k £2220; 515k £2020; 430k £1760, J P Monaghan, Ederney 575k £2280, Kerr & Irwin, Drumquin 535k £1990; 515k £1970; 435k £1690, P Mulligan, Dromore 550k £2040; 510k £1850, P Conwell, Donemana 525k £1940; 455k £1780, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 585k £2110, A Kennedy, Castlederg 625k £2250; 645k £2250; 610k £2120, Gallagher Enterprises, Newtownstewart 515k £1840; 500k £1970; 490k £1870, M McShane, Artigarvan 640k £2260, G Corcoran, Arvalee 560k £2000; 585k £2080, S L Alexander, Corlea 410k £1670; 400k £1590, J F McLaughlin, Ederney 415k £1670; 310k £1280, R Gallagher, Greencastle 435k £1750 (2), O Donnelly, Dromore 405k £1600; 450k £1760; 435k £1700; 315k £1480, K Gorman, Fintona 435k £1650; 335k £1380 (2); 390k £1470, M Murphy, Castlederg 320k £1540; 395k £1570 and D McHugh, Castlederg 395k £1570.
Fat cows
B McGlinchey, Castlederg 690k £396 (£2732), O Monaghan, Ederney 770k £360, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 740k £358, W Browne, Clanabogan 690k £346, D Carlin, Castlederg 630k £344; 760k £340, J Tuohey, Greencastle 530k £340, I Fraser, Tirquin 760k £334, William Johnston, Lack 690k £334 and M McCanney, Sion Mills 580k £332.
Dairy Cows
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £3350; £3000 and £2800 Calved heifers, G Henderson, Irvinestown £2700 3rd calver; £2350 Jersey Cow and J McSorley, Newtownsaville £2220 and £2200 fourth calvers.
Weanlings
CT McNabb, Drumquin £1300 Charolais bull; £1280 Charolais heifer, B T Grimes, Beragh £1230 Blonde bull; £1100 Belgian Blue bull, J Baird, Douglas Bridge £1170 and £950 Friesian bulls, A Orr, Drumquin £1140 Fleckvieh heifer; £1070 Limousin bull, M McNulty, Artigarvan £1110 Limousin heifer and D McNeely, Bready £1050 Simmental heifer.
Dropped Calves
N Sloan, Aughnacloy £855 and £850 Belgian Blue bulls; £660 Belgian Blue heifer, Newmills Farmer, £1050 Charolais heifer; £950 Limousin heifer, Feglish Farms, £840 Belgian Blue bull; £810 Limousin heifer, R T Sproule, Strabane £815 and £750 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Kelso, Rock £800 and £780 Belgian Blue bulls, J Henderson, Trillick £750 and £695 Fleckvieh bulls, C O’Kane, Strabane £730 Hereford bull, J Maguire, Trillick £700 Limousin bull, S Shortt, Donaghanie £690 and £610 Aberdeen Angus heifers, J McCrossan, Drumquin £675 Aberdeen Angus bull, G Lyons, Beragh £640 and £580 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D Mavitty, Enniskillen £630 Belgian Blue bull and A Ruthledge, Fintona £635 Belgian Blue heifer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.