Bullocks selling to £770 for 230kg at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers to £650 for 180kg
Top prices this week in Fivemiletown with heifers making 361ppk (£650/180kg) and bullocks 334ppk (£770/230kg).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
A Crawford £1100/520kg D Foy £1070/350kg £880/290kg G Rafferty £1050/370kg £1010/350kg £970/340kg £960/350kg £910/330kg A Crawford £1000/460kg £890/410kg J Donnelly £770/230kg D O'Shea £700/220kg and C Corrigan £690/280kg.
Heifers
W Johnston £1050/360kg £940/410kg £870/360kg N Cosgrove £910/320kg £810/280kg £680/300kg £670/280kg £640/240kg £640/240kg A Crawford £850/370kg J Donnelly £730/260kg S Greenan £650/180kg £640/210kg £590/210kg £580/200kg and R Greenan £590/180kg.