The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £630 for Hereford bull calf for a Mayobridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1200 for a 352k Limousin from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1390 for 602k Belgian Blue.

Rathfriland Mart

Breeding bulls topped £1320.

Heifers topped £1290 for 586k Holstein.

Bullocks topped at £1760 for 666k Belted Welsh.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Mayobridge farmer Hereford £630, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £580, Belgian Blue at £560, Belgian Blue at £560, Belgian Blue at £555, Belgian Blue at £545, Belgian Blue at £545, Ballymartin farmer Simmental at £530, Simmental at £520 and Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus at £485.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £455, Aberdeen Angus at £345, Dromara farmer Hereford at £300, Castlewellan farmer Limousin at 300, Clough farmer Charolais at £295, Belgian Blue at £275, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £270, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265 and Newry farmer Limousin at £255.

Weanling male calves

Annaclone farmer Charolais 394k at £920, Aberdeen Angus 354k at £920, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 426k at £900, Ballyward farmer Hereford 324k at £880, Hilltown farmer Charolais 332k at £860, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 304k at £750, Annaclone farmer Limousin 304k at £740, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 250k at £720, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 294k at £700 and Annaclone farmer Friesian 344k at £680.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 352k at £1200, Portadown farmer Charolais 392k at £1120, Charolais 358k at £1070, Charolais 364k at £1050, Charolais 340k at £1040, Charolais 304k at £970, Charolais 276k at £895, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 382k at £840, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 322k at £690 and Ballyroney farmer Hereford 278k at £610.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Speckled Park 702k at £1660, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 602k at £1390, Castlewellan farmer Irish Moile 672k at £1320, Hereford 642k at £1240, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 508k at £1100, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 540k at £1100, Saintfield farmer Friesian 582k at £770, Friesian 572k at £720, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 482k at £700, Aberdeen Angus 448k at £660 and Saintfield farmer Friesian 426k at £600.

Breeding bull

Ballyward farmer Hereford at £1320.

Store heifers

Banbridge farmer Holstein 586k at £1290, Fleckvieh 556k at £1270, Banbridge farmer Saler 420k at £1155, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 500k at £1140, Banbridge farmer Saler 440k at £1060, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus 496k at £1040, Hereford 450k at £1020, Poyntzpass farmer Simmental 422k at £1000, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus 480k at £1000 and Banbridge farmer Saler 414k at £1000.

Bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 666k at £1760, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 626k at £1400, Friesian 664k at £1370, Poyntzpass farmer Simmental 500k at £1260, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 530k at £1180, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 506k at £1170, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 476k at £1160, Dromore farmer Charolais 444k at £1120, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 556k at £1130, Friesian 526k at £1030, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 404k at £1010 and Ballyward farmer Fleckvieh 466k £930.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromore farmer topped the sale at £6 a kilo for 20kg at £120.

Fat ewes topped at £179 for a Texel ewe from a Ballymartin farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £115 to £130.

Spring lambs

Newry farmer 34k at £140, Corbet farmer 26k at £140, Ballyward farmer 27k at £138, Dromore farmer 26.90k at £136.50, Castlewellan farmer 25.80k at £135.50, Rathfriland farmer 24.80k at £135, Kilkeel farmer 24.40k at £134.50, 23k at £132, Ballynahinch farmer 22.50k at £131 and Cabra farmer 23.30k at £130.

Fat ewes

Ballymartin farmer at £179, Katesbridge farmer at £152, Kilcoo farmer at £137, Ballymartin farmer at £134, Katesbridge farmer at £128, Loughgilly farmer at £125, Dromara farmer at £124, Dromara farmer at £122, Ballyward farmer at £120 and Ballymartin farmer at £119.

Fat rams

Ballyward farmer at £150 and Ballynahinch farmer at £114 and at £109.