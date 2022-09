Bullocks to £1930 at Hilltown Saleyard

Breeding rams: Downpatrick farmer £305, Banbridge farmer £290, Downpatrick farmer £285, Killinchy farmer £250, Newry farmer £225.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £145, Rathfriland farmer £135, Kilkeel farmer £135, Hilltown farmer £133, Dromara farmer £129, Cabra farmer £128, Hilltown farmer £114, Warrenpoint farmer £111, Cabra farmer £109, Hilltown farmer £108, Hilltown farmer £99 and Hilltown farmer £98.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £136 for 26.8kg (507ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 25.5kg (533ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 24.8kg (524ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 26.3kg (456ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 24kg (491ppk), Cabra farmer £114.50 for 25.6kg (447ppk), Cabra farmer £113 for 24.5kg (461ppk), Cabra farmer £112 for 25.1kg (446ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 26kg (415ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 25kg (420ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 23.6kg (445ppk), Castlewellan farmer £104 for 24kg (433ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 24kg (429ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 22kg (463ppk), Rathfriland farmer £97 for 22.9kg (423ppk), Rathfriland farmer £96 for 21.7kg (442ppk), Kilkeel farmer £96 for 21.6kg (444ppk), Dromara farmer £95 for 21kg (452ppk) and Kilkee farmer £94.50 for 20.6kg (458ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £93 for 19kg (489ppk), Dromara farmer £91.50 for 19.5kg (469ppk), Castlewellan farmer £89 for 19.1kg (466ppk), Hilltown farmer £86.50 for 18kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 17.6kg (488ppk), Hilltown farmer £85.50 for 17.4kg (491ppk), Cabra farmer £85.50 for 16.2kg (527ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 16.9kg (503ppk), Castlewellan farmer £85 for 17.1kg (497ppk), Hilltown farmer £82.50 for 16.5kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 16.2kg 9506ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 16.5kg (484ppk), Cabra farmer £80 for 15.1kg (529ppk), Kilkeel farmer £80 for 14.4kg (555ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 14.4kg (541ppk), Kilkeel farmer £78 for 15kg (520ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £76 for 14.9kg (510ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 15kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 14.7kg (517ppk), Kilkeel Farmer £75 for 12.4kg (604ppk) Kilkeel farmer £68 for 12.6kg (539ppk), Kilkeel farmer £67 for 12.4kg (540ppk), Kilkeel farmer £66 for 12.9kg (511ppk), Castlewellan farmer £66 for 13kg (507ppk), Castlewellan farmer £64 for 12.6kg (507ppk), Rostrevor farmer £60 for 11.5kg (521ppk) and Cabra farmer £55 for 11kg (500ppk).

A very large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 24th September saw fat cows sell to £1890, heifers to £1610 and bullocks to £1930.

Fat cows: Dromara farmer £1890 for 830kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (227ppk), Cabra farmer £1790 for 866kg Simmental (206ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1650 for 974kg Aberdeen Angus (169ppk), Leitrim farmer £1560 for 672kg Belgiam Blue (232ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1490 for 824kg Charolais (180ppk), Leitrim farmer £1480 for 626kg Belgiam Blue (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 824kg Limousin (169ppk), Leitrim farmer £1400 for 660kg Belgiam Blue (212ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1370 for 640kg Limousin (214ppk), Leitrim farmer £1360 for 604kg Belgiam Blue (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 696kg SHB (194ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1290 for 658kg Charolais (196ppk), Cabra farmer £1280 for 702kg Simmental (182ppk) and Ballyroney farmer £1120 for 564kg (198ppk).

Cows and calves: Rostrevor farmer £1850, Dromara farmer £1810, Kilcoo farmer £1760, Hilltown farmer £1720, Kilkeel farmer £1540, Kilcoo farmer £1510, Kilkeel farmer £1500, Dromara farmer £1360 and Kilcoo farmer £1290.

Weanling heifers: Leitrim farmer £1020 for 438kg (232ppk), Keady farmer £960 for 412kg (233ppk), Shinn farmer £940 for 304kg (309ppk), Mayobridge farmer £940 for 426kg (220ppk), Keady farmer £930 for 412kg (225ppk), Shinn farmer £910 for 340kg (267ppk), Shinn farmer £900 for 330kg (272ppk), Leitrim farmer £870 for 362kg (240ppk), Shinn farmer £860 for 298kg (288ppk), Keady farmer £860 for 420kg (204ppk), Leitrim farmer £860 for 340kg (252ppk), Mayobridge farmer £850 for 336kg (253ppk), Leitrim farmer £740 for 322kg (229ppk), Leitrim farmer £640 for 264kg (242ppk) and Leitrim farmer £530 for 222kg (238ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostreovr farmer £1240 for 462kg (268ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1210 for 478kg (253ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 410kg (282ppk), £1100 for 416kg (264ppk) and £1070 for 422kg (253ppk), Mayobridge farmer £990 for 462kg (214ppk), Cabra farmer £990 for 394kg (251ppk), Keady farmer £900 for 412kg (218ppk), Kilkeel farmer £750 for 358kg (209ppk), Leitrim farmer £700 for 314kg (223ppk), Kilkeel farmer £690 for 308kg (224ppk), Leitrim farmer £620 for 242kg (256ppk) and Leitrim farmer £580 for 258kg (225ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1610 for 696kg Charolais (231ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 726kg Limousin (220ppk), Dromara farmer £1600 for 712kg Charolais (225ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 670kg Limousin (224ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1500 for 600kg Limousin (250ppk), Hilltown farmer £1490 for 660kg Limousin (225ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1470 for 602kg Limousin (244ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1460 for 606kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (241ppk), Cabra farmer £1450 for 604kg Limousin (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1400 for 558kg Limousin (251ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 500kg Limousin (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 588kg Limousin (221ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 572kg Limousin (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1290 for 516kg Limousin (250ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 556kg Charolais (223ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1230 for 554kg Charolais (222ppk), Cabra farmer £1220 for 534kg Limousin (228ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 520kg Limousin (231ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 498kg Limousin (229ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 470kg Limousin (232ppk).