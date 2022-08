Bullocks to £1950 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Downpatrick farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £126, Rathfriland farmer £125, Downpatrick farmer £123, Mayobridge farmer £120, Rostrevor farmer £115, Rathfriland farmer £112 Closkelt farmer £106, Hilltown farmer £105, Castlewellan farmer £100, Kilkeel farmer £98, Ballymartin farmer £95, Ballyward farmer £88 and Ballymartin farmer £87.

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £111 for 23.8kg (466ppk), Cabra farmer £110.50 for 24.5kg (451ppk), Hilltown farmer £104.50 for 24kg (435ppk), Closkelt farmer £104 for 23kg (452ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 23kg (443ppk), Gilford farmer £101 for 23kg (439ppk), Katesbridge farmer £100.50 for 24kg (418ppk), Kilkeel farmer £100 for 23kg (434ppk), Cabra farmer £100 for 22.6kg (442ppk), Rostrevor farmer £99.50 for 22.6kg (440ppk), Kilcoo farmer £98 for 21kg (466ppk), Legananny farmer £96 for 21.4kg (448ppk), Closkelt farmer £95 for 21kg (452ppk), Hilltown farmer £94.50 for 21.3kg (443ppk), Hilltown famer £94 for 21.1kg (445ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £93 for 20.5kg (453ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £94 for 19kg (494ppk), Rostrevor farmer £90 for 17.7kg (508ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 19.2kg (463ppk), Kilkeel farmer £89 for 18.8kg (473ppk), Cabra farmer £88 for 18.1kg (486ppk), Cabra farmer £86.50 for 16.9kg (511ppk), Ballyward farmer £86 for 16kg (537ppk), Cabra farmer £86 for 16kg (537ppk), Cabra farmer £84 for 16.6kg (506ppk), Kilkeel farmer £82 for 14.1kg (581ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 16.1kg (503ppk), Downpatrick farmer £80 for 16kg (500ppk), Downpatrick farmer £79 for 15kg (526ppk), Rostrevor farmer £78 for 15.5kg (503ppk), Kilkeel farmer £77 for 14.4kg (534ppk), Banbridge farmer £76 for 14.9kg (510ppk), Kilcoo farmer £75 for 14.8kg (506ppk), Kilkeel farmer £74.50 for 14.3kg (521ppk), Kilkeel farmer £73 for 14.4kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £72 for 13.2kg (545ppk), Mayobridge farmer £71.50 for 14.3kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £71 for 13.7kg (518ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £66.50 for 13kg (511ppk) and Banbridge farmer £65.50 for 12.1kg (541ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 30th July saw fat cows sell to £1570, heifers to £1610 and bullocks to £1950.

Fat cows: Mayobridge farmer £1570 for 788kg (199ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 642kg (202ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1270 for 628kg (202ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1250 for 674kg (185ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1250 for 628kg (199ppk), Hilltown farmer £1240 for 680kg (182ppk), Hilltown farmr £1110 for 542kg (204ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 528kg (200ppk), Tassagh farmer £1020 for 596kg (171ppk) and Cabra farmer £1000 for 544kg (183ppk).

Fat bulls: Newry farmer £2090 for 848kg (246ppk), Newry farmer £2000 for 786kg (254ppk), Newry farmer £1760 for 688kg (255ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1630 for 660kg (247ppk) and Dunngannon famer £1290 for 564kg (228ppk).

Cows and calves: Mayobridge farmer £1820, Kilkeel farmer £1700, Mayobridge farmer £1630 and £1610, Hilltown farmer £1560, Dromara farmer £1540, Mayobridge farmer £1520, £1420 and £1300, Kilkeel farmer £1280 and Dromara farmer £1240.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £920 for 410kg (224ppk), Cabra farmer £920 for 318kg (289ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 438kg (200ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 326kg (205ppk), Kilkeel farmer £610 for 292kg (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £580 for 230kg (252ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £520 for 228kg (228ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 426kg (237ppk), £990 for 394kg (251ppk) and £910 for 330kg (275ppk), Kilkeel farmer £900 for 298kg (302ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 286kg (300ppk), Cabra farmer £820 for 346kg (237ppk), Rathfriland farmer £800 for 346kg (231ppk), Cabra farmer £790 for 360kg (219ppk), Kilkeel farmer £750 for 302kg (248ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 262kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £730 for 292kg (250ppk), Hilltown farmer £620 for 278kg (223ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £570 for 232kg (245ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1610 for 636kg Limousin (253ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1580 for 614kg Limousin (257ppk), Dromara farmer £1540 for 592kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (260ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1470 for 696kg Charolais (211ppk), Carryduff farmer £1320 for 632kg Limousin (208ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 388kg Limousin (242ppk) and Scarva farmer £800 for 346kg Hereford (231ppk).