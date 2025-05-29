Bullocks to £2760 for a 770kg Charolais bull at Enniskillen Mart

A good staple trade in all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to £2760 for a 770kg Charolais bull.

Light weights sold to £1580 for a 399kg Limousin.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Macken producer 466kg Charolais at £1930, 466kg Charolais at £1860, 432kg Charolais at £1910, 378kg Charolais at £1600; Letterbreen producer 300kg Friesian at £880; Irvinestown producer 578kg Charolais 2260, 560kg Charolais at £2180, 602k Charolais at £2320, 526kg Charolais at £2170, 534kg Charolais at £1990, 506kg Charolais at £2040

Rosslea producer 440kg Hereford at £1570, 346kg Hereford at £1170, 386kg Shorthorn at £1280, 412kg Hereford at £1410; Lisbellaw producer 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £2230, 450kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £2000; Tempo producer 478kg Charolais at £2020, 412kg Charolais at £1940, 508kg Charolais at £1900, 494kg Charolais at £1970; Derrylin producer 436kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 424kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 450kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750; Derrygonnelly producer 642kg Charolais at £2360, 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850, 480kg Charolais at £1840, 624kg Limousin at £2320; Florencecourt producer 270kg Charolais at £1240, 364kg Charolais at £1400; Maguiresbridge producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 358kg Charolais at £1300; Derrygonnelly producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010, 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890, 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1880; Lisbellaw producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890; Derrylin producer 516kg Charolais at £1940 and Florencecourt producer 512kg Shorthorn at £1720, 358kg Charolais at £1590, 352kg Limousin at £1440.

Weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £2120 paid for a 508kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £850 to £1780 for a 359kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 508kg Charolais bull at £2120, 470kg Charolais bull at £2000, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 476kg Charolais heifer at £1780; Lisbellaw producer 326kg Limousin steer at £1570, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1720, 335kg Limousin steer at £1630, 422kg Charolais steer at £1750, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1780, 303kg Limousin steer at £1370; Garrison producer 272kg Limousin steer at £1390, 366kg Limousin steer at £1600, 265kg Limousin heifer at £1200; Ederney producer 400kg Limousin steer at £1620, 359kg Limousin steer at £1610, 340kg Limousin bull at £1330; Belleek producer 316kg Charolais steer at £1610, 271kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 233kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 307kg Charolais steer at £1630; Ballinamallard producer 314kg Limousin steer at £1500, 313kg Charolais steer at £1620, 268kg Charolais heifer at £1310; Derrylin producer 248kg Charolais steer at £1380, 262kg Limousin heifer at £1280; Irvinestown producer 394kg Charolais bull at £1750, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 263kg Limousin steer at £1400; Maguiresbridge producer 276kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1220, 330kg Limousin bull at £1410, 264kg Limousin bull at £1270; Newtownbutler producer 354kg Charolais bull at £1680, 342kg Charolais bull at £1570, 282kg Limousin heifer at £1400, 394kg Charolais bull at £1690, 338kg Charolais bull at £1580; Castlederg producer 342kg Simmental heifer at £15740, 318kg Simmental heifer at £1380, 231kg Limousin heifer at £1010; Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais steer at £1590, 278kg Charolais steer at £1500, 235kg Charolais steer at £1440, 271kg Limousin heifer 1440, 238kg Limousin steer at £1300; Rosslea producer 227kg Limousin steer at £1230, 300kg Charolais steer at £1590, 236kg Charolais steer at £1350; Castlederg producer 376kg Charolais heifer at £1660, 290kg Limousin heifer at £1310; Garrison producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 258kg Charolais bull at £1070, 246kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 432kg Limousin heifer at £1680 and Garrison producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 258kg Charolais bull at £1070, 246kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 432kg Limousin heifer at £1680, 413kg Limousin heifer at £1710.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 380ppk paid for a 700kg Charolais at £2670.

Medium weights to 412ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1820.

Light weights to 422ppk for a 398kg Charolais at £1680.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enniskillen producer Charolais 700kg at £2670; Monea producer Charolais 540kg at £2430; Florencecourt producer Charolais 540kg at £2050 and Boho producer Charolais 440kg at £1850.

Dropped calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £590 for a Limousin and heifers to at £500 for a Hereford.

Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £500; Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £590; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £540; Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £500, Belgian Blue heifer at £500, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £430; Ederney producer Friesian bull at £325, Friesian bull at £310; Florencecourt producer Hereford bull at £445, Hereford bull at £455 and Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275.

Suckler cows

Derrygonnelly producer 2022 Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3320; Fintona producer 2022 Shorthorn cow with Belgian Blue bull at £2840 and Derrylin producer 2017 Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2820, 2022 Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2800.

Fat cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derrylin producer Charolais 834kg at £2910-349ppk, Charolais 708kg at £234-330ppk; Portadown producer Limousin 840kg at £2830-337ppk, Limousin 688kg at £2320-337ppk and Enniskillen producer Hereford bull 986kg at £2790-283ppk.