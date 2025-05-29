Bullocks to £2760 for a 770kg Charolais bull at Enniskillen Mart
Bullocks sold to £2760 for a 770kg Charolais bull.
Light weights sold to £1580 for a 399kg Limousin.
Bullocks
Macken producer 466kg Charolais at £1930, 466kg Charolais at £1860, 432kg Charolais at £1910, 378kg Charolais at £1600; Letterbreen producer 300kg Friesian at £880; Irvinestown producer 578kg Charolais 2260, 560kg Charolais at £2180, 602k Charolais at £2320, 526kg Charolais at £2170, 534kg Charolais at £1990, 506kg Charolais at £2040
Rosslea producer 440kg Hereford at £1570, 346kg Hereford at £1170, 386kg Shorthorn at £1280, 412kg Hereford at £1410; Lisbellaw producer 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £2230, 450kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £2000; Tempo producer 478kg Charolais at £2020, 412kg Charolais at £1940, 508kg Charolais at £1900, 494kg Charolais at £1970; Derrylin producer 436kg Aberdeen Angus at £1690, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1550, 424kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 450kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750; Derrygonnelly producer 642kg Charolais at £2360, 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850, 480kg Charolais at £1840, 624kg Limousin at £2320; Florencecourt producer 270kg Charolais at £1240, 364kg Charolais at £1400; Maguiresbridge producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £2090, 358kg Charolais at £1300; Derrygonnelly producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010, 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890, 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1880; Lisbellaw producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890; Derrylin producer 516kg Charolais at £1940 and Florencecourt producer 512kg Shorthorn at £1720, 358kg Charolais at £1590, 352kg Limousin at £1440.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £2120 paid for a 508kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £850 to £1780 for a 359kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Kesh producer 508kg Charolais bull at £2120, 470kg Charolais bull at £2000, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 476kg Charolais heifer at £1780; Lisbellaw producer 326kg Limousin steer at £1570, 356kg Charolais heifer at £1720, 335kg Limousin steer at £1630, 422kg Charolais steer at £1750, 359kg Charolais heifer at £1780, 303kg Limousin steer at £1370; Garrison producer 272kg Limousin steer at £1390, 366kg Limousin steer at £1600, 265kg Limousin heifer at £1200; Ederney producer 400kg Limousin steer at £1620, 359kg Limousin steer at £1610, 340kg Limousin bull at £1330; Belleek producer 316kg Charolais steer at £1610, 271kg Charolais heifer at £1340, 233kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 307kg Charolais steer at £1630; Ballinamallard producer 314kg Limousin steer at £1500, 313kg Charolais steer at £1620, 268kg Charolais heifer at £1310; Derrylin producer 248kg Charolais steer at £1380, 262kg Limousin heifer at £1280; Irvinestown producer 394kg Charolais bull at £1750, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 263kg Limousin steer at £1400; Maguiresbridge producer 276kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1220, 330kg Limousin bull at £1410, 264kg Limousin bull at £1270; Newtownbutler producer 354kg Charolais bull at £1680, 342kg Charolais bull at £1570, 282kg Limousin heifer at £1400, 394kg Charolais bull at £1690, 338kg Charolais bull at £1580; Castlederg producer 342kg Simmental heifer at £15740, 318kg Simmental heifer at £1380, 231kg Limousin heifer at £1010; Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais steer at £1590, 278kg Charolais steer at £1500, 235kg Charolais steer at £1440, 271kg Limousin heifer 1440, 238kg Limousin steer at £1300; Rosslea producer 227kg Limousin steer at £1230, 300kg Charolais steer at £1590, 236kg Charolais steer at £1350; Castlederg producer 376kg Charolais heifer at £1660, 290kg Limousin heifer at £1310; Garrison producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 258kg Charolais bull at £1070, 246kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 432kg Limousin heifer at £1680 and Garrison producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 258kg Charolais bull at £1070, 246kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 432kg Limousin heifer at £1680, 413kg Limousin heifer at £1710.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 380ppk paid for a 700kg Charolais at £2670.
Medium weights to 412ppk paid for a 440kg Charolais at £1820.
Light weights to 422ppk for a 398kg Charolais at £1680.
Enniskillen producer Charolais 700kg at £2670; Monea producer Charolais 540kg at £2430; Florencecourt producer Charolais 540kg at £2050 and Boho producer Charolais 440kg at £1850.
Dropped calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to at £590 for a Limousin and heifers to at £500 for a Hereford.
Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £500; Derrylin producer Limousin bull at £590; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £540; Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £500, Belgian Blue heifer at £500, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £430; Ederney producer Friesian bull at £325, Friesian bull at £310; Florencecourt producer Hereford bull at £445, Hereford bull at £455 and Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275.
Suckler cows
Derrygonnelly producer 2022 Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3320; Fintona producer 2022 Shorthorn cow with Belgian Blue bull at £2840 and Derrylin producer 2017 Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2820, 2022 Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2800.
Fat cows
Derrylin producer Charolais 834kg at £2910-349ppk, Charolais 708kg at £234-330ppk; Portadown producer Limousin 840kg at £2830-337ppk, Limousin 688kg at £2320-337ppk and Enniskillen producer Hereford bull 986kg at £2790-283ppk.
