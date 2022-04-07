Bullocks topping at £1800 at Lisahally
A great show of cattle this week in Lishally with bullocks topping £1800/790kg and heifers £1510/670kg.
Bullocks
M Thompson £1800/790kg £1650/680kg £1640/730kg £1590/660kg £1570/660kg £1540/590kg £1480/610kg £1470/610kg £1450/600kg. P McShane £1790/720kg £1540/630kg. R McCrea £1560/720kg £1330/670kg £1250/610kg. O Kerr £1500/610kg. D Devine £1490/670kg £1250/600kg. P McShane £1270/540kg. W Matthews £1270/610kg £1210/570kg £1140/550kg £1050/500kg. H Colhoun £1190/560kg £1150/530kg and D C Young £1120/450kg £1100/450kg £1050/450kg £1000/430kg.
Heifers
O Kerr £1510/670kg £1330/610kg. R McCrea £1490/670kg £1460/670kg £1450/670kg £1220/590kg £1170/580kg £1110/540kg. M Thompson £1450/590kg £1350/600kg £1330/550kg £1320/600kg £1300/590kg £1290/560kg £1150/510kg. W McKelvey £1240/540kg. J Young £990/470kg £630/310kg and K Buchanan £710/300kg.
Fat cows
A McLaughlin £1556.60/860kg. O Kerr £1507.50/750kg. M Thompson £1060.20/620kg and J Young £915.20/520kg.
A steady trade this week in Lisahally with fat lambs making £134.50 and fat ewes £158.
Lambs
J Young £134.50/31.5kg. O Rosborough £134.50/32.50kg. D Hawthorne £133/26.5kg £130.50/26.5kg £129/25kg. R Blackburn £131.50/30kg £128/25kg. M and F McNicholl £130.50/25.5kg £122.50/26kg £111.50/22kg. M and R Blair £128.50/25kg. AC Carmichael £127.50/25kg. P McNicholl £124.50/22.5kg. T Hamilton £123.50/24kg. R Devine £117/22.5kg and A Scott £114.50/22.5kg
Ewes
W Magee £158. T Hamilton £156. M McShane £150. J O’Hara £136. M Smyth £136. M and R Blair £130.50. D Walker £130. O Rosborough £130. Kelly Farms £130 and J Coyle £122.