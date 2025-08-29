Bullocks worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000 stolen near Sixmilecross

Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:40 BST
Police in Omagh are appealing for information following a report of the theft of livestock in the vicinity of Camlough Road, Sixmilecross.

Sergeant Morton commented: “Sometime between Monday 25 August and today, Friday 29 August, a number of bullocks, including Angus, Friesian and Charolais breeds, and estimated to be worth approximately £20,000 to £30,000, were reported to have been stolen from a property.

“We believe that it would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the animals.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information on the whereabouts of the bullocks, to get in touch.

Police in Omagh are appealing for information following a report of the theft of livestock in the vicinity of Camlough Road, Sixmilecross. (stock image)

“We would also appeal to anyone with any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that might assist with enquiries, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 357 of 29/08/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

