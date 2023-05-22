Bulls and bullocks selling to £1900 at Newtownstewart Mart
A good entry on offer saw bulls and bullocks selling to £1900.
Heifers selling to £1380 while fat cows sold to £1525.
Bullock and bull prices: J Adams Omagh 1080kgs £1900; H Sayers Donemana 600kgs £1600, 545kgs £1500, 580kgs £1410, 505kgs £1215, 485kgs £1020; W J Marshall Fyfin 625kgs £1540, 595kgs 31410, 515kgs £1240, 500kgs £1200, 495kgs £1190 and £1070, 455kgs £1110, 460kgs £1005, 410kgs £1030. S Allison Killymore 455kgs £1185, 400kgs £970, 365kgs £905. J Hunter Droit 590kgs £1440, 430kgs £930 and £900. J O'Donnell Omagh 470kgs £1140, 405kgs £1075 and
£1045, 410kgs £1070, 370kgs £1030, 400kgs £980. P G McNulty Mountfield 415kgs £1185, 365kgs £R1080 and £1030, 300kgs £940. T Ginn Ederney 410kgs £1000; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 355kgs £980, 335kgs £945, 365kgs £900, 370kgs £880 and D McCaffrey Drumquin 270kgs £940, 250kgs £935 (374ppk) 260kgs £920, 235kgs £890 (378ppk).
Smaller bullocks sold from £640 up.
Heifer prices: P G McNulty Mountfield 465kgs £1380, 425kgs £1300, 375kgs £1255 and £1240, 395kgs £1220 and £1195, 360kgs £1210; C Gill Ederney 465kgs £1300 G Lecky Castlederg 520kgs £1300, 490kgs £1275, 500kgs £1195 and £1165, 475kgs £1100 and P Connolly Victoria Bridge 370kgs £1015 and £880, 325kgs £845.
Fat cows: T Ginn Ederney 665kgs £211; R Johnston Kesh 755kgs £202; W T Stronge Ederney 725kgs £199, 720kgs £188; C Devine Newtownstewart 670kgs £180 595kgs £190, 530kgs £189; a Strabane farmer 550kgs £156 and A Britton Donemana 415kgs £179, 540kgs £156.
Poorer cows sold from £127 up.