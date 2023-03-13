Bulls and bullocks selling to £2040 at Newtownstewart
Another good seasonal entry on offer saw bulls and bullocks selling to £2040 (£1190 over weight and 282ppk).
Heifers selling to £1845 £1200 over weight and 286ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: A local farmer 850kgs £2040; D McKinley Newtownstewart 625kgs £1760, 640kgs £1740, £1715 and £1695, 620kgs £1665, and £1660. 610kgs £1580, 515kgs £1290, 585kgs £1480. S Irvine Lack 575kgs £1420, 500kgs £1400, 425kgs £1150; N W Armstrong Dromore 550kgs £1365; A McKelvey Castlederg 505kgs £1245, 515kgs £1220; T Sinclair Strabane 555kgs £1215 and £1200. B Moss Castlederg 510kgs £1215 and £1200, 500kgs £1150, 485kgs £1110, 455kgs £1090. Wm McCreery Castlederg 515kgs £1200, 450kgs £1150, 475kgs £1100; a Donemana farmer 380kgs £1080, 455kgs £1005, 425kgs £955. B Marlow Omagh 400kgs £985.
Other bullocks sold from £695 up.
Heifer prices: Michael Hollywood Drumlea 645kgs £1845; P Gallagher Newtownstewart 530kgs £1430 and £1380, 565kgs £1355; N W Armstrong Dromore 585kgs £1330, 545kgs £1210, 500kgs £1150, 525kgs £1120, 490kgs £1090; G Hamilton Castlederg 550kgs £1250, 500kgs £1170, 525kgs £1065 and B Marlow Omagh 395kgs £920.
Other heifers sold from £600 to £820.
Sample sheep prices: 24.6kgs £122; 22.5kgs £114 and £108.50, 21.50kgs £111.